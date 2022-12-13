Read full article on original website
'The city will never be the same' | Fort Worth community leaders sound off while awaiting the verdict in Aaron Dean's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — As so many in Fort Worth await the verdict in former Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean's murder trial, community members like Dr. Sandra Stanley are seriously concerned about the impact the jury's will have on the city. Stanley grew up in the same...
Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street
On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run
ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Critical Missing-Mary Frances Pick
Mrs. Pick has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Mary Frances Pick. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:15 pm Mrs. Pick was last seen at Casa Linda Plaza located at 9600 Garland Road. Mrs. Pick parked her vehicle at the Casa Linda Plaza and was seen driving away from the parking lot. She was driving a Blue 2011 Honda CRV Colorado license plate number 329YQH. Mrs. Pick is described as a blue-eyed, red-haired, 83-year-old white female standing 5’5” and 120 pounds.
1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student
28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
Critical Missing-Martin Pineda
Mr. Pineda has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Martin Pineda. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, Mr. Pineda was last seen in the 2900 block of Fakes Drive, driving a 2003 Black Ford Ranger Extended Cab with Texas License Plate #AR42318. Mr. Pineda is described as brown eyed, grey haired, 85 year old hispanic male standing 5’08”, 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey plaid shirt, faded blue jeans, black or blue hat.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue
On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
