Longmont, CO

Natasha Lovato

Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light show

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A Lone Tree resident transformed his pirate ship retaining wall into a must-see holiday light show that has visitors exclaiming, “shiver me, timbers!”. Sean Meighan, a former software engineer in Lone Tree, began his pirate ship Halloween and Christmas light shows in 2020, and now it’s become a neighborhood tradition.
LONE TREE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Rotary donation lets officers give gifts to community members

The Longmont Twin Peaks Rotary Club presented $2,500 to the Longmont Police Department to help support community members they encounter. Rotary President Ashley Kasprzak presented a check to Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur on Tuesday. She explained that Ben’s Club is an informal donation pool named after Benjamin Franklin for the donations that come in anonymous increments of $100 and go to people in $100 increments.
LONGMONT, CO
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie. On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away

Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont High School Trojan Band celebrates 100 years

A group of 22 Longmont students started a band in 1922, and 100 years later, their legacy continues. The Longmont High School Trojan Band is performing Wednesday evening in a 100th anniversary celebration, which will include history and memorabilia displays. Preparing for the celebration has given students and organizers a...
LONGMONT, CO
5280.com

Why Colorado Veterinarians Are Worried About the Corporatization of Pet Medicine

In 2015, when Colorado native Jay Brekke opened his first veterinary clinic in Castle Pines, the majority of the veterinarians in the area were small, independently operated businesses. Clients were able to build familiar relationships with their providers, and pets received personalized treatment. In the seven years since, however, the landscape has changed dramatically, with a large number of local vet clinics being sold to big corporations like Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) or BluePearl. While the big vet business may provide more convenience, it comes with a price: custom, quality care and a flexible pricing structure. And in a time of veterinarian shortages and high demand for treatment, many pet owners are left looking for independent vets to work with—and coming up short.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

This Colorado doctor photographs snowflakes in incredible detail

Every snowflake is unique — and few people know that better than Jason Persoff, an Aurora-based "storm-chasing physician" who snaps captivating close-ups of snow crystals. Why it matters: Each tiny flake tells a special story based on the atmospheric conditions it encounters in the half-hour it takes to form and fall, Persoff says. So, he's helping share those frame by frame. Details: Using a macro lens, bright light, a sock and a table, Persoff's pictures reveal complexities that, even after six years, defy his expectations, he tells Axios Denver. He makes the magic happen by bundling up during big snowstorms and...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Natalie "Nan" Grace Jacobson

July 9, 1981 - December 8, 2022. Natalie “Nan” Grace (Babler) Jacobson, 41, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep from a seizure on December 8, 2022 at her home in Loveland, Colorado. Nan was born July 9, 1981 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Carl and Linda Babler and was welcomed by her loving family. She had a joyful childhood spent on the family farm. Summers and vacations were spent visiting family in New York, spending time in Chicago and Florida. She accepted Jesus into her heart enthusiastically at the age of 4. She loved Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and her church community was a second family. Nan was creative, artistic and playful throughout her life. Nan graduated from Cuba City High School in 1999 and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2003.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Verlita Adel Lindsay

JULY 21, 1932 – DECEMBER 8, 2022. Verlita A. Lindsay, 90, of Fort Collins, CO, passed peacefully on December 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins, CO, December 16, 2022. Lita was born July 21, 1932 in Chicago, IL, at Ravenswood...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently Closing

The stalwart store has been long-trafficked, and is not part of a previously-announced mass closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, USAToday.com, and Coloradoan.com.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Taylor Gibson

Taylor Marie (Meske) Gibson was born on November 11, 1988 to very proud parents, Sandy and Daryl, and adoring older siblings, Josh and Nicole, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was baptized on Christmas Eve that same year and was confirmed in her faith in 2003. Taylor grew up in a family that loved her very much. She was a gentle, quirky, serious, stubborn, creative, beautiful and fiercely loyal person. Some of Taylor’s favorite roles were daughter, sister, cousin, friend, aunt, and dog-mom.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

