Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Aimovig Autoinjector - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Read the Patient Information Leaflet and Instructions for Use provided by your pharmacist before you start using erenumab and each time you get a refill. If you have any questions, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Before use, take this medication out of the refrigerator. Remove the syringe/autoinjector from the package...
WebMD
Could Intermittent Fasting Help People Ditch Diabetes Meds?
Dec 15, 2022 – Some people with type 2 diabetes may be able to lose weight, lower their blood sugar, and stop taking diabetes drugs, if they follow anintermittent fasting diet for 3 months, new research suggests. Intermittent fasting – such as the 5:2 diet, which consists of eating...
WebMD
Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels
Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
WebMD
How I Live With and Manage Treatment-Resistant Depression
From the time I first walked into a therapist's office in 2019, and eventually into a psychiatrist's office roughly 4 months later, until this very day, there aren't many forms of treatment or even many medications I haven't tried to treat my major depressive disorder -- all to different degrees of success. Some never worked at all. Others would provide a brief glimpse of what life on the other side of the darkness and deepness of real depression was like, only to stop working weeks or months later.
WebMD
Rise of 'Alarming' Subvariants of COVID Predicted for Winter
Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts. Not too...
WebMD
Most Cancers Not Found Through Screenings
Dec. 15, 2022 -- Just 14.1% of cancer cases in the United States are diagnosed through recommended screening tests, a new report says. Instead, most cancers are found when someone seeks medical attention for something else, according to the information posted by the nonprofit research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.
Comments / 0