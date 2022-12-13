Read full article on original website
Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
When You Say “Living The Dream..” You Must Live In Mandan
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
In Mandan-Be Good To Yourself – Experience Benevolent Tattoo
One of the oldest expressions in the human being language came into play yesterday. Last September I found out a little bit more about myself, I guess I'm NOT too old for change. Until just recently, I never gave a second thought about getting a tattoo, I thought they looked cool on other people, but I just had zero interest in having one myself, until I walked into Benevolent Tattoo -3206 Memorial Highway a while back. The very first thing I saw was Russ Irelan doing his magic on Darin, a return customer with a huge smile on his face, he was "adding on to his body canvas". I have found through talking to so many who have tattoos, that it is "addicting"....you can't just live with one. I talked to Ashley for a few minutes, she and Russ have been open since 2014. I listened to so many different motivating reasons why people made the decision to get permanently marked. Something clicked in my head, and it made perfect sense to me now why people have tattoos, at that moment I told myself I was going to get one, and I had the perfect design, more on that in a bit. I went ahead and made an appointment for September 10th.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all North Dakotans are here during the snowstorm. Some snowbirds are already down in Arizona. More than seven million Americans have second homes, with Arizona being one of the most popular destinations, according to the National Association of Home Builders. George and Janet Westphal grew...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Thursday
The Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Friday at 6 pm.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Several statewide offices, capitol closed due to winter weather
(Bismarck, ND) -- Plenty of closures have been announced as winter weather continues to bear down on North Dakota. The North Dakota Capitol building and other state facilities in Bismarck are closed Wednesday due to winter weather. State Government agencies operations however are continuing, with many team members working remotely as the storm continues.
In Bismarck, ND – “NO” Means “NO”…Right?
Maybe some people thought "Well If I don't see a police car around..." I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.
KFYR-TV
Thrift stores cutting down single-use items during the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays are known to be a time to celebrate with gifts, but these gifts come wrapped in waste - ribbons, and paper. Sanford University reports Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the holiday period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This is around 25 million tons of garbage.
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
There's a new place you can check out for your holiday shopping. A clothing and accessory store opened in the Kirkwood Mall today (December 9th, 2022). You might think we have enough clothing stores in Bismarck-Mandan; to that, I say, HOW DARE YOU. Besides, this isn't your average clothing and...
