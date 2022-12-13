Hoopes Vineyard winery and Napa County are locked in a legal dispute about visitation at the winery, with Hoopes getting off some salvos of its own. The county on Oct. 20 filed a lawsuit against Hoopes in Napa County Superior Court. It alleged the winery south of Yountville allows tours and tastings illegally, and violates county rules in other ways.

