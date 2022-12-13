Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry & David picks Sonoma County firm for 1st vegan meat gift basket offering as plant-based foods sales rise
Move over, Hickory Farms and your beef summer sausage from Chicago. Here comes Harry & David with its Petaluma-made vegan salami. Renegade Foods is partnering with the online gift basket giant to feature plant-based meat alternatives, a first for Medford, Oregon-based Harry & David. The local company’s vegan salami and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hoopes Vineyard gives its side in legal dispute with Napa County over visitation
Hoopes Vineyard winery and Napa County are locked in a legal dispute about visitation at the winery, with Hoopes getting off some salvos of its own. The county on Oct. 20 filed a lawsuit against Hoopes in Napa County Superior Court. It alleged the winery south of Yountville allows tours and tastings illegally, and violates county rules in other ways.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Cherry Creek Village named Best North Bay Affordable Housing Project
The Cherry Creek Village affordable housing project in Cloverdale at 520 S. Cloverdale Blvd., offers more than just a place to live — it provides a 24-unit community with numerous amenities. In addition to offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units (four units to a building), the development includes a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Festival Napa Valley organizer names 2 new board members
Wine industry executive have been added to the board of directors for Festival Napa Valley, a recurring mid-summer music event. Amanda Harlan Maltas is director of communications for The Napa Valley Reserve and Meadowood Napa Valley, and an ambassador for the Harlan Family Domain, according to the festival group. Tracy...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s Ghilotti Construction Company transitions to employee owned
Ghilotti Construction Company, which reports annual revenues of $220 million and has headquarters in Santa Rosa, has become employee owned. “We are excited to transition ownership to our employees who are best positioned for the future success of Ghilotti Construction Company,” said CEO Richard Ghilotti of the company that has roots back to 1914 in the North Bay.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County, Bay Area health officials recommend masking indoors in public
Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has joined other Bay Area health officials in supporting a forthcoming regional recommendation for people to wear masks in indoor public settings. The recommendation due out from the Association of Bay Area Health Officials this week comes as the region’s nine counties face...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Clover Sonoma ice cream is no more, company confirms
The head of Clover Sonoma has confirmed what die-hard fans already knew: the Petaluma-based dairy has discontinued its line of ice creams. In an email Tuesday to the Argus-Courier, Clover Sonoma CEO Ken Gott said the decision was a practical one for the local dairy. “Besides being outside our core...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Clearlake grocery store owner appointed to California Grocers Association board chair
A Clearlake grocery store owner was recently elected to the chair of the board of directors for the California Grocers Association. Dennis Darling, owner of Foods Etc. was appointed to the Board of Directors Executive Committee of the association, a nonprofit association that acts as a resource for brick-and-mortar retailers and grocery supply companies in California.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Chiaramontes, accused of defrauding Tubbs Fire victims, back in court
Weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal in a fraud case involving victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, three defendants returned to court Thursday only for the matter to be pushed back to next week. Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte, along with their daughter, Amy Perry, were ordered to return...
Comments / 0