Read full article on original website
Related
Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The text message to the Vatican monsignor offered forgiveness along with a threat: “I know everything about you … and I keep it all in my archives,” it read. “I pardon you, Perlasca, but remember, you owe me a favor.”. The...
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Violent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
Violent protests broke out in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, on 5 December after a police officer shot a Roma teenager after he allegedly filled his vehicle at a petrol station and drove off without paying.The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was being treated in a critical condition.Police said that the officer who allegedly shot the boy was arrested and suspended from duty.Approximately 1,500 people attended in a protest march in central Thessaloniki on Monday night.Shops were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continuesTikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcementIntertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham
Iran Carries Out First Execution Linked to Protests After ‘Show Trial’
Iran says it has carried out the first execution linked to huge anti-government protests that have taken place over the last four months. Protester Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday, state media reported, after being found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God.”. Amnesty Iran said...
Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
France 24
French court upholds life sentence for 2015 Thalys train attacker
Paris’ appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched...
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation's mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official's claim that the country's much-feared morality police force had been "abolished" amid ongoing protests.
KEYT
Palestinian activist’s family seeks ICC probe into his death
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died last year after allegedly being beaten by Palestinian security forces says it has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the death. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of what he said was its authoritarianism and human rights violations. His family said he died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons. The family said in a statement on Thursday that it held the Palestinian president responsible for the death.
KEYT
Albanian court jails Iranian man for 10 years over terrorism
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Court officials say an Albanian court has convicted an Iranian man on terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to ten years’ imprisonment. In a ruling issued Wednesday but made public a day later, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime found Bijan Pooladrag guilty of funding terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organization. No details on Pooladrag’s age, home city, or when he had come to Albania were made known. Pooladrag denied the charges. He has the right to appeal Thursday’s verdict. Pooladrag was arrested two years ago on suspicion of spying on members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, some 3,000 of whom live in exile in Albania. Albania’s relations with Iran are tense.
Colombia activist murders reach record high of 199 this year
Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders – the highest level recorded – due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country’s human rights ombudsman has said. In the first...
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
Comments / 0