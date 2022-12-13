Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
kvsc.org
Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks
What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
WDIO-TV
Thousands remain without power after powerful storm, utilities urge people to consider alternate lodging and options to stay warm
Crews from Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power are facing challenging conditions from the two-day storm. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake Country Power said more than 11,700 members remain without power. Their crews will be sent home at 9pm on Thursday for safety reasons, as they’ve been working 16 hours straight. Standby and emergency crews will remain working through the night.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Minnesota 20 Year Old Cited For Speeding 3 Times, In The Same Day
I'm just going to file this under "Young & Dumb". No offense intended, it's just that one ticket would cause most people to take it easy on the accelerator and 2 tickets in one day would really make one step back and be extra cautious. But that wasn't the case...
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Man Charged in Police Chase and Crash in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud that severely injured another driver. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
Schmitt: Snow Creating Challenges For Ice Anglers
The snow is no only challenging to drive on in Central Minnesota but it is creating some challenges for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is going to be water underneath the snow and on top of the ice. Schmitt indicates the weight of the snow makes it difficult to move and to get to the ice and create roads on the ice. He says ice depths aren't negatively affected by the snow with depths in the area with around 6 to 8 inches of ice on many areas lakes.
True or False You Must Clear of All The Snow on Your Vehicle in Minnesota
Snow. It's something that we know and expect in Minnesota And it also comes with a lot of clean up. This snow that we got overnight is the really heavy stuff too, like just back breaking if you are having to shovel instead of using a snow blower or a plow of some sort.
