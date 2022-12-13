ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario

Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon

The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Rockets Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario

Fans of rebuilding teams tend to think ahead. They’re not always thinking about the current season – they’re thinking about the upcoming NBA Draft. That’s where Houston Rockets fans currently stand. If they’re watching more Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson games than they are Rockets games, we can’t blame them.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Yefri Carrillo

We’re going over each player to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Yefri Carrillo was a six-foot-two, 170 lb. outfielder from Rio Chico, VZ. Born on January 13, 2001, the Astros signed him as such on July 2, 2017. In 2018 and 2019, he played at two rookie levels and at the Short-Season-A level with the Tri-City ValleyCats. He batted in 87 games in total, slashing .203/.313/.282. Not embarrassing exactly, but also not the stuff that dreams are made of. Carrillo took an unexpected approach to try and stick in pro baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend

Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Seth Martinez

We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston's system through the 2022 season. Seth Martinez is a six-foot-two, 200 lb. right-handed pitcher from Peoria, AZ. Born on August 29, 1994, he was a 17th-round pick in 2016 by the Oakland Athletics out of Arizona State University. Martinez is one of four players to make the majors after getting drafted 502nd overall. Brian Lawrence (7.9 WAR) leads the group. Since 1965, the Sun Devils have seen 396 of their players drafted, and 104 to eventually reach the majors. That group is led by Barry Bonds (162.8 WAR).
HOUSTON, TX

