There’s a misconception that big data is the main thing that law enforcement needs for effective decision making. Many also assume that big data is flawless and that more data means better data. In fact, big data used for law enforcement investigations and intelligence analysis is often contradictory, partial, biased, non-transparent or even manipulated. To make sense of big data, law enforcement agencies often use a decision intelligence platform for data fusion and analytics. But even that’s not enough.

1 DAY AGO