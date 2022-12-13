Read full article on original website
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
The Girl Scouts’ Latest Business Project: Hailing 5G Cellphone Technology
The organization famous for its cookie sales paired with equipment-maker Ericsson to encourage Scouts to spread the word about the technology and to tout its safety. Some scientists see it differently.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
GCN.com
Why big data isn’t enough for law enforcement: Investigating with critical thinking
There’s a misconception that big data is the main thing that law enforcement needs for effective decision making. Many also assume that big data is flawless and that more data means better data. In fact, big data used for law enforcement investigations and intelligence analysis is often contradictory, partial, biased, non-transparent or even manipulated. To make sense of big data, law enforcement agencies often use a decision intelligence platform for data fusion and analytics. But even that’s not enough.
Do You Have High-Speed Internet? State Wants Your Help
Rural broadband access has been a major focus for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle since the start of the pandemic. Not much has been done yet, but money is coming from the federal government. The state is trying to get every dollar they can. A lot of people...
GCN.com
Historic fusion ignition promises innovation in clean energy, national security
A group of American scientists has achieved a milestone in nuclear fusion, fueling hopes for the alternative power source’s potential as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. On Tuesday, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm introduced the news alongside other agency officials and scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,...
itsecuritywire.com
Addressing the Security Risks Associated with 5G Technology
5G provides increased speed and bandwidth and was created with security as a priority feature; however, a flood of new connections and devices has made managing security much more challenging. Businesses must consider 5G and security as a delicate balancing act when dealing with it. Due to the fact that...
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
ship-technology.com
Leading cybersecurity companies for the shipping industry
Shipping is a major lifeline for the transportation of global cargo. Cyber threats in the shipping industry have the potential…. Shipping is a major lifeline for the transportation of global cargo. Cyber threats in the shipping industry have the potential to disrupt critical shipping trade routes, leading to a significant economic impact on global trade often running into billions of dollars.
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
GCN.com
Agencies climb cloud learning curve amid post-COVID realities
Most state and local governments are embracing a cloud-first strategy and outsourcing more of their IT operations amid staffing challenges and a need to maintain services, according to a new report. Disruptions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the growth in remote work and an increase in resignations, forced governments...
thefastmode.com
KDDI Deploys Nokia's PDDR Solution to Improve Network Quality & to Reduce OPEX
Nokia announced that KDDI has deployed its Performance Degradation Detection and Resolution (PDDR) solution nationwide to improve network quality and to reduce OPEX. Expanding on the companies’ longstanding relationship, KDDI has rolled out Nokia’s best-in-class AI-based PDDR solution to monitor 200K 4G/5G RAN around the clock and detect performance degradations. If PDDR detects “Silent cell” issue and/or an issue that should be recovered, KDDI Recovery System automatically tries to recover it.
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
GCN.com
Lawmakers intro bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL., on Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation that would ban the popular app TikTok from operating within the United States over national security concerns. Rubio’s bill—the Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party, or ANTI-SOCIAL CCP...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
defensenews.com
Amentum CEO: Energy efficiency is key to defense modernization
It’s the perfect storm. U.S. ammunition supplies are being drained by the conflict in Ukraine while we maintain a show of force in the Indo-Pacific region. Meanwhile, our platforms are aging and racing to obsoletion. Climate change is hastening the deterioration of systems, but it’s also fostering a quick transition to newer, cleaner and more varied forms of energy.
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
