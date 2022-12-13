Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
Police Summons Driver in 2-Vehicle Route 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed one driver after a 2-vehicle crash on Route 126 on December 2. The crash happened at 419 Concord Street at 2:50 p.m. SOURCE requested the report multiple times but it was not made available until today, December 13. It was a 2-vehicle, rear-end...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Vehicle at Clark Street Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Clark Street garage on December 9 for a vehicle burglary. The incident was reported at 8:35 a.m. at 51 Clark Street. “The vehicle was unlocked,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “$15 was taken.”. Police did not have any...
Framingham Police Summons 2 For Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed two individuals after they were found in a “vacant apartment.”. Police were called to 15 Highland Street for a breaking & entering on December 9 at 10:50 a.m. Highland Street is in the Coburnville neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson said...
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Shop With A Cop Helps 400+ Kids
FRAMINGHAM – “There is an entire aisle for Barbie?” asked one little girl as she shopped at Walmart Thursday night. “I want LEGO,” said a boy as he explored the toy aisles. One girl selected a baby in a tub. Another child selected Spiderman action figures.
Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal Wallet at Panera Bread
FRAMINGHAM – Keep your valuables in plain sight while having lunch, and not on the back of your chair. Framingham Police responded to Panera Bread at 400 Cochituate Road on December 11 at 3:25 p.m. for a larceny. A woman reported her wallet stolen, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – On December 8 at 7:41 a.m. a 2015 Gray Toyota Rav4 wasreported stolen from heritage Assisted Living at 747 Water Street. Framingham Police said the vehicle was recovered on Edgell Road. Police have no suspect at this time.
About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power
ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
Robert J. Insani, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Robert J. Insani, 88, a longtime resident of Plainville, and formerly Framingham and Franklin, died Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born in Torrington, CT, he was the beloved son of Charles and Mary (Bardetti) Insani. Bob moved with his family to Framingham at the age of five, and...
UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
Jonathan Peter Coté, 55, Environmental Engineer
FRAMINGHAM – Jonathan Peter Coté of Harwichport, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. Devoted son of Sheila and Peter Coté of Natick. Loving father of Kyle Coté of East Boston and Boudewijn Coté of Burlington. Dear brother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA. Joyful cousin and friend to so many.
Natalice Mendes, 61
MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
Richard C. Stewart, 91, Korean War Veteran & Retired Hopkinton Deputy Fire Chief
HOPKINTON – Richard C. “Dick” Stewart, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet (Pyne) Stewart; their children, Karen Irvine and her husband, Skip of Cramerton, NC, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bruce Zalneraitis of Port Ludlow, WA, Richie Stewart of Hopkinton, and Peggy Stewart of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren; Rachel Link and husband, Brett of McLean, VA, Mary Irvine and husband, Nicholas Byrne of Cary, NC, Christine Irvine of Chicago, IL, Alex Stewart and partner, Ashley Casey of Milford, MA, and Ryan and Aidan Dery of Scarborough, ME. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he truly adored. He was predeceased by his parents, Preston Stewart and Cynthia (Clough) Stewart, and his brother, Arthur Stewart.
