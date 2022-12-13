ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Summons Driver in 2-Vehicle Route 126 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed one driver after a 2-vehicle crash on Route 126 on December 2. The crash happened at 419 Concord Street at 2:50 p.m. SOURCE requested the report multiple times but it was not made available until today, December 13. It was a 2-vehicle, rear-end...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Summons 2 For Breaking & Entering

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed two individuals after they were found in a “vacant apartment.”. Police were called to 15 Highland Street for a breaking & entering on December 9 at 10:50 a.m. Highland Street is in the Coburnville neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power

ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert J. Insani, 88

FRAMINGHAM – Robert J. Insani, 88, a longtime resident of Plainville, and formerly Framingham and Franklin, died Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born in Torrington, CT, he was the beloved son of Charles and Mary (Bardetti) Insani. Bob moved with his family to Framingham at the age of five, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jonathan Peter Coté, 55, Environmental Engineer

FRAMINGHAM – Jonathan Peter Coté of Harwichport, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. Devoted son of Sheila and Peter Coté of Natick. Loving father of Kyle Coté of East Boston and Boudewijn Coté of Burlington. Dear brother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA. Joyful cousin and friend to so many.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natalice Mendes, 61

MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard C. Stewart, 91, Korean War Veteran & Retired Hopkinton Deputy Fire Chief

HOPKINTON – Richard C. “Dick” Stewart, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet (Pyne) Stewart; their children, Karen Irvine and her husband, Skip of Cramerton, NC, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bruce Zalneraitis of Port Ludlow, WA, Richie Stewart of Hopkinton, and Peggy Stewart of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren; Rachel Link and husband, Brett of McLean, VA, Mary Irvine and husband, Nicholas Byrne of Cary, NC, Christine Irvine of Chicago, IL, Alex Stewart and partner, Ashley Casey of Milford, MA, and Ryan and Aidan Dery of Scarborough, ME. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he truly adored. He was predeceased by his parents, Preston Stewart and Cynthia (Clough) Stewart, and his brother, Arthur Stewart.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy