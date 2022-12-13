Read full article on original website
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left...
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
Peru's new president rules out elections, as predecessor Castillo remains detained
Peru's new President Dina Boluarte ruled out early elections on Thursday, her first day in office following the dramatic ousting and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo.
Who is Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president?
Dina Boluarte took office as the new President of Peru on Wednesday, after Congress ousted former president Pedro Castillo.
BBC
Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment
Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament. Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?
Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...
Lima's streets tense as Peru leader hints at early elections
Peru's new president Dina Boluarte has said she will form a new government Saturday, even as demonstrators pressed on Lima streets for ex-president Pedro Castillo to be freed after an alleged failed coup bid. The demonstrators burned banners with the image of President Boluarte, shouting "coup leader!"
Peru’s ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past
LIMA, Peru (AP) — When Pedro Castillo won Peru’s presidency last year, it was celebrated as a victory by the country’s poor — the peasants and Indigenous people who live deep in the Andes and whose struggles had long been ignored. His supporters hoped Castillo, a...
Ousted Peru president appears in court to face rebellion charge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s stunning political crisis grinded forward Thursday, as former President Pedro Castillo appeared in court following a failed attempt to close a hostile congress and his successor looked for ways to unite the country behind institutions already hollowed out by endemic corruption and mistrust.
ABC News
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
LIMA, Peru -- Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation. Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were...
Washington Examiner
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
