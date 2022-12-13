Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Dreaming Up An All-Electric Third-Generation Acura NSX
The Acura NSX recently went out of production with a bang, with only 300 units made for the US market. It was first unveiled back in August 2021 and boasted impressive performance numbers. It's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 coupled with a small electric motor produced a combined 602 horsepower. It was a hybrid supercar with a less expensive price tag than that of the more established supercar brands. However, being less expensive did not mean it could not compete with its peers in terms of performance. Quite the contrary. The NSX was a definitive match for other supercars in its segment.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems
Is a used Nissan Maxima a valuable investment, or is buying one a mistake? And is a 2016 Nissan Maxima still worthy of Nissan's 4DSC trademark? The post 2016 Nissan Maxima: Used Car Specs, Reviews, and Most Common Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Avenger First Drive Review: Driving the electric Jeep you can't have
NICE, France – The name Avenger may now be associated with the Marvel pantheon of superheroes, but it also has a long history attached to various brands within the Chrysler empire … or whatever corporate moniker it was going by at the time. Most recently that meant a lamentable Caliber-based midsize Dodge sedan from the 2000s, with a Mitsubishi-based Dodge coupe from the 1990s before that, but elsewhere in the world during the 1970s one could buy a humble sedan that not only went by Dodge Avenger but Chrysler, Hillman, Talbot and Sunbeam Avengers as well. In other words, it was finally Jeep’s turn to avenge.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Houston Chronicle
US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
DETROIT (AP) — US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers. Three rear-end collisions that reportedly took place after Cruise autonomous vehicles braked hard kicked off the probe, according to the...
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
