NICE, France – The name Avenger may now be associated with the Marvel pantheon of superheroes, but it also has a long history attached to various brands within the Chrysler empire … or whatever corporate moniker it was going by at the time. Most recently that meant a lamentable Caliber-based midsize Dodge sedan from the 2000s, with a Mitsubishi-based Dodge coupe from the 1990s before that, but elsewhere in the world during the 1970s one could buy a humble sedan that not only went by Dodge Avenger but Chrysler, Hillman, Talbot and Sunbeam Avengers as well. In other words, it was finally Jeep’s turn to avenge.

7 DAYS AGO