Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The text message to the Vatican monsignor offered forgiveness along with a threat: “I know everything about you … and I keep it all in my archives,” it read. “I pardon you, Perlasca, but remember, you owe me a favor.”. The...
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Violent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
Violent protests broke out in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, on 5 December after a police officer shot a Roma teenager after he allegedly filled his vehicle at a petrol station and drove off without paying.The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was being treated in a critical condition.Police said that the officer who allegedly shot the boy was arrested and suspended from duty.Approximately 1,500 people attended in a protest march in central Thessaloniki on Monday night.Shops were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continuesTikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcementIntertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham
Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation's mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official's claim that the country's much-feared morality police force had been "abolished" amid ongoing protests.
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
