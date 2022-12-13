Read full article on original website
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leak Shows Exterior, Interior Photos
There has been much speculation surrounding the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, with enthusiasts and prospective buyers itching to learn more about upcoming C8 variant. Now, GM Authority has learned what the future Corvette Hybrid will look like, as well as new exterior paint jobs and interior colorways. In photos submitted to...
The Hybrid, All-Wheel Drive 2023 Corvette E-Ray Leaked Online Overnight
Last night some keen-eyed Corvette fans on corvetteforum.com, midenginecorvetteforum.com and other sites noticed that a visualizer for the upcoming 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid had inadvertently gone live on the Chevy website. The visualizer allowed users to play around with new color combos and options for the hybrid, all-wheel drive C8 variant that will be the most revolutionary ‘Vette ever. The visualizer has since been taken down, but the E-Ray lives on in screenshots posted online.
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer GCW Alert System
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy duty pickup that brings a bevy of exterior enhancements, an overhauled cockpit, and upgraded technology. One new feature is called GCW Alert, a system that measures gross combination weight while trailering. GCW Alert is a new trailering aid...
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Ooops: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks onto web ahead of next year's reveal
An online visualizer for the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid went live on the web for a short time Thursday, revealing the name and style.
