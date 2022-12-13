Read full article on original website
GM Collection Shows Some Of History’s Best Muscle Cars
Performance and style are these cars’ specialty. GM has produced some of the world’s most iconic muscle cars to ever strut their stuff on a national stage. From Novas to Firebirds, these vehicles are down right amazing in every sense of the word. Some of their more vintage models can be pretty hard to find but all in all there are a few good spots to check if you’re really looking to get behind the wheel of one. This man found his own way of making sure he always had a surplus of such awesome muscle cars, his very own massive collection.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Farland Cars Restored This Beautiful Daytona: Yours Could Be Next
There really is nothing quite like a classic Ferrari. Built for racing, shows, and just generally having fun with the car, these old automobiles are some of the most interesting cars to ever come out of Italy. So it would make sense that there’s a pretty hefty market when it comes to restoring vintage Ferraris that have been subject, just like any car, to the crippling hands of time and poor maintenance. Here’s a great example of exactly the sort of thing you might expect, as the lucky owner of one of these cars, after a complete and full restoration.
GM May Turn Corvette Into Its Own Brand: Report
The Corvette name could soon stand for more than just a sports car. General Motors plans to spin off its most iconic model as its own sub-brand by 2025, according to a report from Car and Driver. The upcoming Corvette lineup won’t just consist of sports cars, either. A four-door and SUV model are believed to be in the works as well. Few cars in US automotive history have a heritage as rich as that of the Chevrolet Corvette. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that GM, which owns Chevy, thinks the name is strong enough to support an entire...
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
