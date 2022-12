Over 250 students joined Chabad Club @ YU’s Grand Yud Tes Kislev Farbrengen at Yeshiva University’s men’s campus, featuring live music, a Chassidus Sale, and a dynamic atmosphere brought by 35 Oholei Torah Shiur Daled Bochurim. Over 250 students joined Chabad Club @ YU’s Grand Yud Tes...

2 DAYS AGO