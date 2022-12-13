Read full article on original website
NE-DBIC Opens Supplemental Grant to Increase Resiliency for Northeast Organic Dairy Farms
$450,000 in grant funds will support organic dairy farms after 2021 milk contract cancelations. December 16, 2022 | Montpelier, VT - The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces the Organic On-Farm Milk Storage & Handling Grant. This grant opportunity opened December 13, 2022 and closes on February 9, 2023. In a continuing response to the ongoing organic dairy crisis brought to the forefront when dozens of farmers across the Northeast lost milk contracts in 2021, and in response to the high demand for milk storage and handling upgrades in previous funding rounds, the NE-DBIC is opening a special grant round for organic dairy producers.
Vermont State Parks Seeks Public Input for Parks Modernization Study
Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation | Agency of Natural Resources. Montpelier, VT (December 15, 2022) – Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study that is currently underway. This study will provide a comprehensive assessment of the state park system including park amenities,...
Winter Manure Spreading Ban Begins at Midnight Tonight
Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. December 15, 2022 | Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
