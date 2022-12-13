Read full article on original website
Related
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Watch: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg tease 'Young Royals' Season 3 on 'Tonight Show'
Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg discussed their hit Swedish teen drama "Young Royals" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast
Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Once a peach, always a peach! The Real Housewives of Atlanta has said goodbye to a few cast members since its Bravo debut in 2008 — but there’s always a chance they could return. For instance, original RHOA star NeNe Leakes left the show in season 7 before rejoining the cast in 2018. “It’s been a […]
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
NCIS Fans Have Strong Opinions On The Show's Decision To Kill Off Emily Fornell
An "NCIS" overarching theme has always been the love of family. It's no secret that the job involves considerable risk to those closest to NCIS Agents, as they often take on cases involving dangerous adversaries and even terrorists. One of the largest blows the team has ever suffered over the 20 seasons of "NCIS" thus far was the death of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander).
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Diona Reasonover Admits Replacing Pauley Perrette On NCIS Was 'Daunting' – Exclusive
Pauley Perrette was one of the most recognizable faces on "NCIS" for the 15 seasons she starred on the show as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Known for her jet-black pigtails and Gothic style of dress, Abby was energetic and outgoing despite her eerie appearance. When Perrette exited the series, which...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Teases Season 20 Could be the End for Ducky
Over the years, David McCallum’s Ducky has appeared less and less on the CBS procedural ‘NCIS.’
When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!
That nip in the air and the festive decorations at Woodstone Manor can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation. So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of super-confirmed 2023 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series (plus a select few reality-TV staples). We’ve also included the season premieres for 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Flash, A Million Little Things, Superman & Lois and several other shows. As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions, give us polite holler in Comments. Just keep in mind: What...
Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality
"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
wonderwall.com
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Too hot for teacher
This week on NCIS, Knight (Katrina Law) is shocked to learn that McGee (Sean Murray) is a best-selling crime novelist who likes to think of himself as a Tom Clancy, not a John Grisham. (That tracks.) But since his main character, Agent L.G. Tibbs, is retired, McGee's looking for a new muse.
TV Fanatic
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Sets March Premiere at Starz
Are you ready to delve back in to the Power universe?. Starz announced today that the third season of its hit series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil.
Comments / 0