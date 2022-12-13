Read full article on original website
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Twitter Users Brutally Mock Kari Lake's Claim That She's 'Still In The Fight'
Kari Lake may have lost the race for governor of Arizona, but at least she has her dignity, right?. Oops, scratch that! It appears as if the TV journalist-turned-Republican politician is make the same sort of election fraud claims that didn’t work for former president Donald Trump in 2020.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
BET
Trial Begins For Woman Who Was Beheaded At Utah's Arches National Park
The trial has officially begun in the wrongful death lawsuit of Esther Nakajjigo. In June 2020, the 25-year-old was tragically killed when her husband, Ludovic Michaud, drove them through Utah's Arches National Park. A metal gate in the park whipped around in windy weather, ripping through the passenger door and...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
Border Patrol 'Keeping an Eye Out' for Vehicle Seen Near Idaho Murder Scene
Police released information this week about a Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be near the residence where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family hiring lawyer to demand answers from Idaho cops
The family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is hiring a lawyer as their relationship with police continues to fracture while the sputtering investigation into the shocking quadruple killing nears its fourth week. “There are things that we can request and things we can do to get to the truth faster,” Steve Goncalves told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. He said the family is interested in using an attorney to force police to release more evidence in the case. Steve — who is also hiring a private investigator — is fed up with delays, backtracks and a lack of information...
Idaho murders: Border authorities monitoring for Hyundai Elantra that was near scene of quadruple homicide
Border authorities are monitoring for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the scene of a quadruple homicide last month in Moscow, Idaho.
Protecting New Mexico's Coyotes Would Further Protect the Endangered Mexican Wolf
The endangered Mexican wolf population continues to wane, and conservationists want to do something about it. Farmers in New Mexico and Arizona are constantly confusing the endangered species for coyotes. So in an effort to protect their livestock, they end up killing the federally protected mammal. Now, 14 conservation groups are now rallying against the FWS to also protect coyotes, in hopes of preventing Mexican wolves from being unlawfully killed.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Search for mystery car tied to crime scene goes international
The search for a mystery car spotted near the King Roads house in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were murdered last month, has gone international. Border patrol agents on the Canadian border have been told to keep a lookout for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra after the described car was spotted near the house by a neighbor at 3 a.m. on the day of the murders. The sighting matches the time University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arizona
About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
