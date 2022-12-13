ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Great crowd greets CP Holiday Train in Alexandria despite winter storm

(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on had to greet the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train on Thursday in Alexandria. The crowd showed up despite a winter storm that is hitting the state of Minnesota. Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle performed during the stop in Alexandria and had the crowd singing...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
spartanspeaks.com

The Holiday Train Rolls Through Town

The Canadian Pacific Railway keeps the train tracks of the upper Midwest and Canada fun during the holiday season! The CP Holiday Train is a fun and festive family activity. The Holiday Train is now in its 24th year. The train is connected with donation opportunities like Toys for Tots, and local food shelves.
LORETTO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota City in Top 10 Best Places to Live – Disagree?

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday night. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Steele, Rice, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday

(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
SAVAGE, MN
