Gary Lynn – No Service
Gary Lynn of Farmington died Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at the age of 71. Per Gary’s request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. For details, call 573-756-4541 or go to cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen — Service 12/20/22 11 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, December 10th, he was 70 years old. The visitation will be Monday (12/19) evening from 6 to 8 pm at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. A second visitation will be held Tuesday (12/20) morning from 10 until the time...
Mary Kennon – 10am 12/17/22
Mary Kennon of Desloge died Monday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be 10:00 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kennon will be 5 to 8 Friday and 8 to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Christina “Chrissy” Bourbon-Thompson Service 2pm 12/16/22
Christina “Chrissy” Bourbon-Thompson of Cadet died Sunday at the age of 47. The funeral service will be 2:00 Friday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Chrissy Bourbon-Thompson will be 10 to 2 Friday at the funeral home.
John Mooring – Service 11am 12/16/22
John Mooring of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Visitation for John Mooring will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.
Roberta Buschman-House – Visitation 5pm 12/16/22
Roberta Buschman-House of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 78. Visitation will be 5 to 8 Friday at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with private burial in St. Ann Cemetery.
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98
(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
Madison County Crash
(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21
A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
2022 Has Been A Good Year For Shared Blessings
(Bonne Terre) Another year is almost in the books for Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre. Shelly Bess sits on the board of directors for Shared Blessings and was the executive director for many years. She says 2022 has been a very good year for the group. But...
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
Northwest Valley Middle School Gets Fitness Grant
(HOUSE SPRINGS) The Northwest Valley Middle School is receiving a $29,000 grant to purchase new equipment for its fitness center. The grant request was submitted to Donors Choice by the school’s fitness instructor Jessica Young. She says she put the grant application online in October and the Kellogg’s “Mission Tiger” decided to fund the entire request. Young received the news from Donor’s Choice this past week. Young, who has been with Valley Middle School for the past six years says a variety of items will be purchased.
Jefferson County Homeless Youth Initiative
(Festus) It’s hard to believe there are over one-hundred homeless teenagers in Jefferson County. There is a group that tries to help these teenagers with various things they might need to get through tough times. It’s called the Jefferson County Homeless Youth Initiative. Rachel Johnson is a volunteer for the organization. She says there may be many reasons why a teen is homeless and what their options are.
Farmington Church To Host Festival Of Sweets
(Farmington) If you have a sweet tooth or know someone who has, there’s an event coming up in Farmington this Saturday just right for you. Jean Merrill Doss is helping to organize the Festival of Sweets at the Memorial United Methodist Church. She says doors will open at 8;30 at the church for hot chocolate and cinnamon roles with the actual festival starting at 9.
Sunday traffic accident on Hwy 67 at Montauk injures two
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Madonna Sitzes of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain and was driving onto Highway 67 from Montauk and pulled into the path of a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by 34-year-old Melissa Armes of DeSoto. Sitzes was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries, while Armes drove herself to Mercy Jefferson with minor injuries. The accident took place around 1:48 Sunday morning.
Evening with Santa in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) Everyone is welcome and invited to an Evening with Santa at Herculaneum City Park Wednesday night. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says this free event is a perfect time for area kids to hang out with Santa Claus and a perfect night for pictures. The Evening with Santa at Herculaneum...
