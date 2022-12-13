Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
christendom.edu
Sophomore Grows During Marine Corps Marathon
Running a marathon is a daunting task. 26.2 miles stand between someone and finishing the race — 26.2 miles that can break a person down both physically and mentally. For sophomore Margaret Stahl, this year was the year to take on such a challenge, as she looked to run in the Marine Corps Marathon with her father. Completing such a race requires an immense amount of time spent training, however. How does one find the time in the midst of college? According to Stahl, it was the discipline she learned as a Christendom student-athlete both in and outside the classroom that made it possible.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
christendom.edu
New Resource for Faithful Catholic Books Launches from Christendom College
With so many books undermining faith and history, it is hard for Catholics to find a reliable source for faithful content. For that reason, Christendom College launched a new website for its Press division, featuring high-quality, faithful books that will enrich one’s understanding of their Catholic heritage. Christendom College...
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray’s Christmas parade rescheduled for Friday
LURAY, Dec. 15 — Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Town of Luray posted on its Facebook page that the Town’s annual Christmas parade would be pushed back one day, to its rain date of Friday, Dec. 16. Luray’s Christmas parade will begin at the same scheduled...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
Metro News
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Schools Closed Today, Campuses to Open This Afternoon
Loudoun County Public Schools will reopen campuses at 4:00 this afternoon for scheduled activities. The announcement was made shortly after 11:00. The School Board’s Student Services Committee will meet as planned tonight and a Town Hall scheduled for Smart’s Mill Middle School will also take place tonight, according to an email from the school division.
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Approves School Attendance Zone Changes
On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division. The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
ffxnow.com
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
Morgan Messenger
Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse
A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
