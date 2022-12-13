Running a marathon is a daunting task. 26.2 miles stand between someone and finishing the race — 26.2 miles that can break a person down both physically and mentally. For sophomore Margaret Stahl, this year was the year to take on such a challenge, as she looked to run in the Marine Corps Marathon with her father. Completing such a race requires an immense amount of time spent training, however. How does one find the time in the midst of college? According to Stahl, it was the discipline she learned as a Christendom student-athlete both in and outside the classroom that made it possible.

