Florida State

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore

Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo

Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden

Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
