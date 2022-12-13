Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Owns a Beautiful Home! See Photos of the House She and Tim Once Shared
An inside look. 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is known for bringing fans into her home on Pillow Talk and the TLC alum is living large! Originally from Miami, Florida, the Cuban beauty resides in North Carolina with her teenage daughter, Chloe. “Tim and I lived in a...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship
The final part of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special aired on Monday and featured a shocking revelation -- Veronica revealed she's dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate Kim's son, Jamal, though they're not fully committed to one another. This season of 90 Day: The Single...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Accuses Husband Kody of Turning Meri and Robyn ‘Against’ Her
Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure. Janelle, 53, and...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49, Expecting Baby With Asher Monroe: ‘Long Way to Go’
Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she's pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. "🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you," Jenkins wrote in […]
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore
Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
‘Gunsmoke’: Ken Curtis Explained Why Festus Was Always a Better Character Than Chester
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis was once worried about replacing 'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver's Chester Goode, but soon realized why Festus was better.
90 Day Fiancé’s Annie Suwan Reveals That She Sees Husband David Toborowsky’s Son Jacob Like Her ‘Little Brother’
A family affair! 90 Day Fiancé’s Annie Suwan revealed that she has a special bond with her husband David Toborowsky’s son, Jacob, and the twosome are only getting closer. “I look at him like my little brother,” Annie, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 5, while promoting season 2 of David & Annie: […]
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo
Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
Below Deck’s Kate Chastain Is Pregnant With Her 1st Baby: ‘Already Planning’ Birthday Parties
A new yachtie! Below Deck alum Kate Chastain announced she is pregnant with her child. "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙," the Bravo personality, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, sharing a selfie that displayed her growing baby bump. (The reality star didn't reveal the identity of the […]
Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden
Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
3 Questions We Need to be Asked During the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Tell-All Episodes
Season 17 of 'Sister Wives' has been the most explosive yet. The tell-all episode is shaping up to be just as explosive. There are three questions we'd like answered.
