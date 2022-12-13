Read full article on original website
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: MDRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.64, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
How Metaverses and GameFi Are Becoming the Future of Gaming
Today, almost all of the monetary returns derived from gaming go to the publisher’s pockets. But with the integration of blockchain technologies, the future of game economics looks radically different. This is thanks to GameFi and the creation of metaverses. GameFi is an intersection of gaming and finance that...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
How to Optimize Your Crypto Investment Portfolio
Understanding the basics of blockchain and crypto can help you invest more confidently and profitably. With thousands of cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell across centralized and decentralized trading platforms, confidently building a portfolio can be confusing and stressful. But it doesn't have to be. The basis of any financial...
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
Quanta Services, Inc. PWR announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $345.84, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
FIZZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.31, changing hands as low as $46.75 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, NUVL, GXO
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WEX
In trading on Friday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.92, changing hands as low as $158.77 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Buy (BBY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.12, changing hands as low as $78.88 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MSI,RNG,J,ARQQ
Technology stocks were ending solidly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4%. In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) closed fractionally lower after the networking equipment company announced its purchase of mass notification and incident management company...
Daily Dividend Report: FMC,CVS,XEL,CAT,PNW
FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year that FMC has increased its dividend. Since establishing its current dividend policy in December 2018, FMC has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent.
Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: THRD, MIRO, APDN
Health care stocks were mostly lower this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 2.2%. In company news, Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) shed more than 79% after...
Interesting HLF Put And Call Options For March 2024
Investors in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 457 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HLF options chain for the new March 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
