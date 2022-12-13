Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
Community solar top ranking, solar-plus-storage development are top of mind at NYSEIA Summit
Community solar, solar policy development and increasing solar-plus-storage projects were hot topics drawing a record attendance of 550 at the New York Solar Energy Industries Association’s (NYSEIA) 2022 New York Solar Summit. Held Tuesday in Albany, N.Y. NYSEIA’s executive director Zack Dufresne introduced the daily conference panel session audience...
RFP alert: AEP unit seeks solar and wind projects in PJM and ERCOT territories
AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is soliciting a request for proposal (RFP) process for off-take agreements from new and existing solar and wind projects in the PJM Interconnection market and solar projects in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Ohio and Texas, respectively.
Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch
Facebook owner Meta Platforms will power additional data center operations around the Southeast with 720 MW of new solar developments in Georgia and Tennessee with Silicon Ranch. Silicon Ranch is partnering with the Walton Electric Membership Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to supply power from seven new solar...
