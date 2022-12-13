ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughter

LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Posts on coming cemetery décor enforcement raise concerns in Liberty

LIBERTY — A recent series of laminated posts found in Liberty cemeteries has spurred consternation on the city of Liberty's Facebook page, in community Facebook groups and among a few residents in attendance at the Liberty City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The small laminated post reads, "The décor...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville library branch reopens

SMITHVILLE — According to a Mid-Continent Public Library system email, the maintenance work on the Smithville branch, 120 Richardson St., has been completed and the branch has resumed regular hours and services as of Dec. 14. If patrons were notified that items were available for pick up at Green...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North's Craig honored with All-America jersey

LIBERTY— It was a day of celebration for the Craig family and Liberty North football. Senior Blake Craig was awarded his jersey for the Under Armour All-America game and he put pen to paper for his commitment to the University of Missouri. Craig will participate in this year’s All-America...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty runaway back home

LIBERTY — A teen who reportedly ran away in Liberty last week has returned home safe, according to police. Vince Craig, 15, was reported as a runaway by Liberty Police in social media post Friday, Dec. 9 that asked for the public's help in learning about his whereabouts.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Hit-and-run driver charged

CLAY COUNTY — A man accused of driving a truck that hit a boy as the child exited a school bus this week has been charged. Kyle P. Barrett, 39, of Lawson is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury after deputies investigated a report of a hit and run involving a black Chevy S-10 striking a 7-year-old boy as the boy exited the school bus.
LAWSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy