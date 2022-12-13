ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Warming stations open in Nampa

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bs221_0jhFbcYf00

With well-below-freezing temperatures on the horizon, the city of Nampa has opened warming locations throughout the city.

They are free for anyone to utilize as they need to warm up. Temperatures are forecast to be as low as 10 degrees this weekend.

NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY

215 12th Ave. South

In addition to the main lobby area, people can also drink or fill up water bottles at dispensers on all three floors and sit anywhere in the library.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

HUGH NICHOLS

PUBLIC SAFETY

BUILDING LOBBY

820 2nd St. South

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (until further notice)

NAMPA CITY HALL LOBBY

411 3rd St. South

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

HARWARD

RECREATION CENTER

131 Constitution Way

The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only. Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

These locations have drinking fountains and bathrooms available for public use and will be available until further notice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes

Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Flooding near Broadway Ave. and Boise Ave.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ----Update 3---- Repairs are underway and expected to be completed this evening. Westbound traffic will be affected throughout the night. Veolia is continuing to flush the surrounding area and will continue checking hydrants for discolored water into the evening hours. ----Update 2---- Construction has excavated...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Custom RV storage and park coming to Mountain Home

Read More IBR Headlines The city of Mountain Home will gain a new custom RV storage and park at a lot near exit 95. Ryan Rodney, owner of Mountainbound Custom Storage & RV Park, is planning the project, which will combine the amenities of a luxury RV park with customizable storage options. Rodney currently owns Riverbound ...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Caldwell police department unveils new car

Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise, Idaho

So, you’re thinking about moving to Boise, Idaho? After reading this list, you may want to reconsider. We’re not going to be rude and tell you, “we’re full” but we will shoot you straight. According to a regional overview from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, 53% of residents who moved to the Boise Metro from somewhere outside of Idaho came from California. We did a little more digging to find out exactly WHERE in California.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!

Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]

Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa

Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy