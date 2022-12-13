Warming stations open in Nampa

With well-below-freezing temperatures on the horizon, the city of Nampa has opened warming locations throughout the city.

They are free for anyone to utilize as they need to warm up. Temperatures are forecast to be as low as 10 degrees this weekend.

NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY

215 12th Ave. South

In addition to the main lobby area, people can also drink or fill up water bottles at dispensers on all three floors and sit anywhere in the library.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

HUGH NICHOLS

PUBLIC SAFETY

BUILDING LOBBY

820 2nd St. South

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (until further notice)

NAMPA CITY HALL LOBBY

411 3rd St. South

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

HARWARD

RECREATION CENTER

131 Constitution Way

The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only. Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

These locations have drinking fountains and bathrooms available for public use and will be available until further notice.