Recount confirms Democrat Bob Marshall as winner in Colorado's House District 43 race

coloradopolitics.com
Republicans lose ground in more than half of state legislative committees
Republicans in the Colorado legislature lost influence in more than half of the General Assembly's committees for the upcoming legislative session after Democrats dominated in the November election. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November — two in the Senate and five in the House — creating...
coloradopolitics.com
State pesticide rules protect Coloradans, environment | OPINION
Pesticides play a key role in our daily lives, keeping Coloradans healthy and our lands safe from pests and disease-born damages. Without these tools, it would be impossible for farmers to prevent insects and diseases from destroying farmlands, for schools to protect playgrounds from hazardous weed infestations and public lands to be kept free from insects damaging greenspaces we all share. That’s why it’s so important that Colorado continues down the path of uniform, science-based laws that regulate safe pesticide use.
coloradopolitics.com
Claims of interference in El Paso County recount 'not supported by evidence': 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said this week he will not pursue criminal charges against the Colorado secretary of state or the El Paso County clerk and recorder following allegations they interfered with a recount of the June 28 primary election. Allen said in a Dec. 5 letter of...
Colorado voters approved free school meals, but DPS hasn't opted in yet
Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which will fund free school meals for public school students. Districts will need to opt into the program.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House committee leadership announcement draws internal diversity critique
Colorado state House Speaker-designee Julie McCluskie on Monday announced legislative assignments for 11 committees, trumpeting the fact that eight of those panels will be chaired by women in the upcoming session. But it didn't go unnoticed in the Democratic caucus that every committee chair is white. The lack of inclusion...
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
Boebert’s reelection victory official after recount
Lauren Boebert's reelection victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is official.
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis presides over a growing government | Denver Gazette
An eye-popping cover story by our news affiliate Colorado Politics sheds new light on why the state’s budget has been growing at a breakneck pace. And the details aren’t going to please anyone who has to drive our bottlenecked highways, or who is worried about Colorado’s skyrocketing crime — or almost anyone else who forks over some of their income to the state every year.
DougCo school board open meetings lawsuit drags on
(Castle Rock, CO) While not much has happened publicly in the lawsuit against the DougCo school district's four majority board members for violating Colorado open meeting laws when they met to fire former superintendent Corey Wise, there's been a flurry of activity behind the scenes.
Colorado's first curator of LGBTQ+ history behind new exhibit
DENVER — As survivors of the Club Q shooting testified before Congress on Wednesday about the harmful impacts of the recent rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes – it's a reminder that Colorado's history with the LGBTQ+ community has not always been positive. Rainbows and Revolutions, an exhibit inside...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County releases final 2022 election results
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has released the final official results of the Nov. 8 general election. An appointed bipartisan canvass board reviewed the results, which residents can view online on the Election Night Reporting site through the secretary of state’s website, election officials said in a news release.
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
coloradopolitics.com
January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette
Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
coloradopolitics.com
How we manage wolves is key | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
We’re finally getting details about the plan to reintroduce wolves to Colorado. While there are some areas of concern, for the most part what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proposing is cautious, and therefore reasonable. The draft state plan proposes releasing about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
