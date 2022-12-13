Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
NBC New York
Dad Shot Dead in Manhattan Bodega as Employees Shield Daughter From Bullets
A father picking up snacks for his daughter from his neighborhood bodega in Manhattan was shot to death during a dispute with a gunman, as workers scrambled to shield the man's young daughter just feet away from the tragic scene. The deadly incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday at...
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Ex-Con Convicted Of Pouring Motor Oil In Estranged Wife's Newark Bedroom In Attempted Arson
A Newark man with seven prior convictions is facing yet another, this time for pouring motor oil on his estranged wife's bedroom wall and lighting it on fire, authorities announced. Delvin Wilson, 56, was found guilty of attempted arson and terroristic threats, said acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens...
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
Bronx man, 45, gets 15 years in prison for shooting 2 in head with illegal gun
A 45-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting two victims with an illegal gun, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
Man who shoved victim onto tracks of Harlem subway station sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 26-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to four years in prison for shoving a stranger into the subway tracks of a Harlem station last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence For Subway Shover
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of KESHON MALACHI, 26, to 4 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for shoving a stranger onto the subway tracks at the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station. MALACHI pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree on November 10, 2022.
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
Perv gropes girl, 14, after offering her cellphone in NYC: cops
A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx street after offering her a cellphone, police said Thursday. The teenager was walking near the corner of Walton Avenue and East 167th Street in Concourse around 7:15 p.m. Monday when the creep approached and asked her if she wanted a phone, authorities said. When the girl declined, he grabbed her breasts and buttocks before fleeing on foot, cops said. The victim refused medical attention, police said. The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating. Surveillance footage captured the suspect outside a nearby business. Police say he has a medium build and a medium complexion with brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask, a dark hoodie, blue jeans, a black and orange backpack and gray Nike sneakers.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park
MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
