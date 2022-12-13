ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence For Subway Shover

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of KESHON MALACHI, 26, to 4 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for shoving a stranger onto the subway tracks at the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station. MALACHI pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree on November 10, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Perv gropes girl, 14, after offering her cellphone in NYC: cops

A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx street after offering her a cellphone, police said Thursday. The teenager was walking near the corner of Walton Avenue and East 167th Street in Concourse around 7:15 p.m. Monday when the creep approached and asked her if she wanted a phone, authorities said.  When the girl declined, he grabbed her breasts and buttocks before fleeing on foot, cops said.  The victim refused medical attention, police said.  The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating. Surveillance footage captured the suspect outside a nearby business.  Police say he has a medium build and a medium complexion with brown eyes and facial hair.  He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask, a dark hoodie, blue jeans, a black and orange backpack and gray Nike sneakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap

A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park

MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
MANHATTAN, NY

