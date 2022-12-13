Read full article on original website
2news.com
Miss Carson City Helps 5th Graders Write Holiday Letters for the Elderly
Fifth graders at Seeliger Elementary School got into the spirit of the holiday a little bit early with a special visit from Miss Carson City Brianna Cross who helped the students write holiday letters for the elderly in the Carson City community. The school visit on Monday, Dec. 12, incorporated...
FOX Reno
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
2news.com
Quad County agencies partner together to address public health needs following assessment
Carson Tahoe Health and Carson City Health & Human Services, in partnership with several area health organizations, are now officially assessing community feedback, following the wrap-up of an in-depth regional health survey. “The Community Health Needs Assessment report informs various agencies of the current health status of the community they...
2news.com
Reno Firefighters Hosting Holiday Party for Local Children in Need
This Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12 p.m., Reno firefighters will turn the Circus Circus Ballroom into a winter wonderland for local children in need. Children ages 6-12, primarily from Reno’s downtown core area, have been preselected by the Washoe County School District, Communities in Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, and Pathfinders Children’s Ministry to attend this special event.
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be offering crime fighting programs and info to senior citizens of Douglas County. From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will provide crime-fighting educational programs and information.
Nevada Appeal
School superintendent 'satisfactory' after 6 months
Carson City School Board members on Tuesday gave Andrew Feuling an overall satisfactory rating after his first six months as superintendent. The board agreed this time period was too short to realistically assess his progress in leading the district. Trustees used a revised form as of the Nov. 8 meeting...
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Thursday evening. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Kids Cafe winter break meal schedule announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The schedule for the 2022 Kids Cafe winter break free meal schedule was announced Thursday. The cafe is organized by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. This year, the distributions will operate from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. They will be closed on Jan. 2.
2news.com
Public Can Meet Reno Police Chief Finalists Thursday
You can meet the two finalists for Reno's next police chief at a public event Thursday evening. The two finalists are Chief Christopher Crawforth (Sparks Police Department) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department). The two finalists were selected by three advisory committees, with representatives from City leadership, the...
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
KOLO TV Reno
Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police. It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
2news.com
City of Reno certified LEED Gold, recognized for sustainability and resilience achievements
(December 14, 2022) The City of Reno announced today that it has achieved LEED Gold certification for the first time in City history. Reno is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created...
2news.com
Sparks Mayor, City Council members, Police Chief to ring bells for The Salvation Army
The City of Sparks is helping The Salvation Army with its largest annual fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign, by ringing the bell on December 20 at their kettle at Scheels in Sparks. City of Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, the Sparks City Council members, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth and several...
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Ceremonies This Saturday
This Saturday, several Northern Nevada cemeteries will be participating in the Wreaths Across America event, a wreath-laying ceremony that honors veterans all over the county. The Nevada Veteran's Coalition has been involved with the ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley since 2007. It's a tradition the whole community embraces every year.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Now Offers Pediatric Inpatient Care
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit. The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases. The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more. The pediatric unit is located...
