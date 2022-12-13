ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence For Subway Shover

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of KESHON MALACHI, 26, to 4 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for shoving a stranger onto the subway tracks at the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station. MALACHI pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree on November 10, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
westportjournal.com

Police: NY man helped steal $93K in jewelry from local store

WESTPORT — A New York man accused of helping swipe more than $93,000 in jewelry from a local store has been taken into custody after a nearly year-long search. On Dec. 13, Westport police detectives arrested Carlos Gonzalez, 48, of Queens, N.Y., at the Rikers Island prison in New York City, where he was being detained and charged him with first-degree larceny in connection with the local heist, which took place last Jan. 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg directs $9M seized from banks in criminal cases to address NYC mental health crisis

The Manhattan district attorney will direct $9 million seized from banks in criminal investigations toward addressing New York’s mental health crisis, the Daily News has learned. DA Alvin Bragg will put $6 million toward “Neighborhood Navigators” — social service experts whose job will be to conduct outreach to people in Washington Heights, Inwood, Chinatown,the Lower East Side, Central and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park

MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud

The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
Community Policy