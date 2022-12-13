Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence For Subway Shover
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of KESHON MALACHI, 26, to 4 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision for shoving a stranger onto the subway tracks at the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station. MALACHI pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree on November 10, 2022.
Bronx man, 45, gets 15 years in prison for shooting 2 in head with illegal gun
A 45-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting two victims with an illegal gun, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
NBC New York
Illegal ‘Cannabus'? NY Men Charged With Operating Unlicensed Pot Dispensary Out of Bus
Two men are facing charges for allegedly operating an illegal marijuana dispensary from a converted school bus across from the Rockaway Ferry Dock in Queens, local prosecutors said. Omar Herrera, 32, and David Reilly, 47, of Rockaway Park, were charged on a 57-count complaint charging them with criminal sale of...
norwoodnews.org
Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx
The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case
A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
westportjournal.com
Police: NY man helped steal $93K in jewelry from local store
WESTPORT — A New York man accused of helping swipe more than $93,000 in jewelry from a local store has been taken into custody after a nearly year-long search. On Dec. 13, Westport police detectives arrested Carlos Gonzalez, 48, of Queens, N.Y., at the Rikers Island prison in New York City, where he was being detained and charged him with first-degree larceny in connection with the local heist, which took place last Jan. 25.
Prison overdoses in New York outpace rest of nation
Albany, N.Y. — The rate of inmates dying from drug overdoses in New York’s correctional facilities is more than double that of the nation, according to a recent report filed by the state attorney general’s office on deaths of individuals in custody. In the past two years,...
Rikers inmate charged in attack that broke correction officer’s bones: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was arraigned Thursday for his alleged attack on a correction officer, officials said. The officer suffered broken bones around his left eye socket in the Nov. 16 incident, authorities said. He also needed 16 staples for a laceration. At the time of the attack, officials said […]
Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg directs $9M seized from banks in criminal cases to address NYC mental health crisis
The Manhattan district attorney will direct $9 million seized from banks in criminal investigations toward addressing New York’s mental health crisis, the Daily News has learned. DA Alvin Bragg will put $6 million toward “Neighborhood Navigators” — social service experts whose job will be to conduct outreach to people in Washington Heights, Inwood, Chinatown,the Lower East Side, Central and ...
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park
MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
therealdeal.com
Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud
The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
Man offers girl, 14, cellphone then gropes her on Bronx street: police
A man offered a 14-year-old girl a cellphone and then groped her on a Bronx street this week, police said Thursday as they released video of a suspect.
Comments / 0