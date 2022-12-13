Read full article on original website
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried called his Stanford Law professor parents when FTX was collapsing: 'Hey guys, there might be a problem'
The FTX founder told his parents that the position of Alameda Research, a hedge fund also founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, "might be imploding here."
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
SEC chief Gary Gensler says crypto platforms need to 'come into compliance' or face the regulator's wrath
SEC chair Gary Gensler says the agency has "enough authority" for a crypto regulatory crackdown. Gensler's comments come a month after the demise of once-$32 billion crypto exchange FTX. The SEC clamped down on digital asset lender BlockFi last year with a $100 million settlement. US Securities and Exchange Commission...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary hits back against Binance CEO calling him a 'liar'
Kevin O'Leary doubled down on his claims that Binance intentionally put FTX out of business, and slammed Binance's CEO for calling him a "liar."
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Stocks could plummet another 25% if there's a recession next year, 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns
The S&P 500 could fall 25% if there's a recession next year, Nouriel Roubini has warned. The economist known as 'Dr Doom' warned that the Federal Reserve will struggle to avoid a 'hard landing' scenario in its battle to tame inflation. Roubini has repeatedly flagged the threat of a severe...
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
Brace for a stagflationary crisis that the Fed and other policymakers will be powerless to prevent, Nouriel Roubini warns
The global economy is headed for an unavoidable crash, according to Nouriel Roubini. The 'Dr Doom' economist warned that 'the mother of all stagflationary debt crises' is coming. The Federal Reserve might be powerless to prevent a collapse, he said. The global economy could be headed for crisis with policymakers...
Engadget
Sam Bankman-Fried says he'll testify next week about FTX Collapse
Embattled FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said today that he will testify before Congress next week. After a Twitter back-and-forth with committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters, he agreed to testify about the crypto exchange’s sudden collapse. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” he tweeted this morning. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.” The House Committee on Financial Services will hold a hearing on Tuesday investigating FTX.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated for crypto market manipulation: NYT
US federal prosecutors have launched a probe into FTX founder SBF for market manipulation, per NYT. The probe is in its early stages and it's unclear if prosecutors have determined any wrongdoing. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11 after an intense week-long liquidity squeeze. US federal prosecutors...
CoinTelegraph
Approach with caution: US banking regulator’s crypto warning
A United States banking industry regulator warned banks of the “emerging risks” of cryptocurrencies saying the sector should take a “cautious approach” and seek permission in some cases when engaging with crypto or crypto firms. Citing “dislocations” in the crypto market over 2022, the Office of...
New York Post
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding
WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
