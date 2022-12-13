Read full article on original website
NY attorney general sued after former adviser’s #MeToo exit
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused a former top adviser to New York Attorney General Letitia James of unwanted kissing, hastening his Dec. 2 exit, filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James and her office enabled the man’s behavior by ignoring previous warnings about him. Sofia Quintanar, a political consultant and former deputy press secretary in James’ office, alleges former Chief of Staff Ibrahim Khan thrust his face in front of hers and forced his tongue down her throat as they were chatting outside a political fundraiser at a Brooklyn bar in November 2021. Khan has denied wrongdoing. James’ office said in a statement that it “took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt, and appropriate action.”
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar industry. Members of the California Public Utilities Commission say the proposal they passed Thursday will make the program more equitable and encourage more people to install home storage systems. The vote came after hours of public comments, with many people warning the program would gut rooftop solar and hurt the state’s climate goals. The changes will not affect the more than 1.5 million customers who already have solar panels on their homes. People with solar panels can get paid by their utilities for excess power, but critics say the current subsidies are too generous.
UNLV hires Bobby Petrino to run offense
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bobby Petrino will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator. Petrino is known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures. He will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season. Petrino was 119-56 over 14 seasons as an FBS head coach, taking Louisville to eight bowl appearances over two stints and Arkansas to three bowls. Under Petrino, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.
