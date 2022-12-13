Mike Leach dead at 61 – Mississippi State football coach sadly passes after complications from heart condition

MISSISSIPPI State coach Mike Leach has sadly died aged 61.

The college football coach was rushed to hospital this weekend in a critical condition.

Mike Leach has sadly died at the age of 61 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

And his sad death was confirmed on Tuesday.

Leach was said to be in 'high spirits' and had attended a Christmas Party just hours before he was hospitalized.

But he suffered a 'personal health issue' at home and was said to have needed a miracle to survive.

The 61-year-old was taken 125 miles by ambulance from Starkville to Jackson, Mississippi.

And he lost his battle to survive, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The coach was in his third season with Mississippi State and had a 19-17 record overall after joining from Washington State.

Leach played rugby for Brigham Young University from 1979 to 1983 before focusing on his coaching career.

His longest tenure was with Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009.

The decorated coach won numerous awards, including multiple "Coach of the Year" accolades.

