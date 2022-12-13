Top-Notch Orthopedic Surgery Right Here In Westchester

Dr. Victor Khabie, FAAOS, FACS, Co-Director, Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Northern Westchester Hospital and Dr. Evan Karas, FAAOS, Co-Director, Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Northern Westchester Hospital Photo Credit: Northwell Health

An interview with Dr. Victor Khabie, FAAOS, FACS, Co-Director, Orthopedic & Spine Institute; and Dr. Evan Karas, FAAOS, Co-Director, Orthopedic & Spine Institute; both at Northern Westchester Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital's experts specialize in sports medicine, spine surgery and joint replacement surgery. Physicians are trained at America’s most prestigious institutions in a variety of orthopedic subspecialties and handle complex cases using state-of-the-art surgical techniques that maximize results and minimize recovery time. All this puts the program at Northern Westchester Hospital on the level of large teaching and research institutions that perform the most complex orthopedic surgeries. Doctors pride themselves on delivering outstanding outcomes and incredibly patient-centered care –– each patient is treated like family, with warmth, kindness and compassion.

How does the Hospital’s orthopedic surgery program provide an outstanding patient experience?

A successful surgery starts well before the operating room. Our surgical navigator, a registered nurse, walks you through every step from your first office visit to your return home after surgery. She gets to know you and your unique needs. We use advanced techniques, including nerve blocks, to dramatically reduce pain after surgery. Most likely you’ll be walking within hours of a knee or hip replacement –– and home by afternoon. From diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation, our goal is to help you regain mobility and return to an active lifestyle quickly and safely.

What does the program’s coveted Gold Seal award from the national Joint Commission mean for you?

We received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hip, Knee and Spine surgery –– the highest certification for these three areas. Based on exceptional patient outcomes, this prized award means you’re in the best hands at Northern Westchester Hospital, just minutes from home.

How does the Hospital’s connection to Northwell Health enhance the orthopedic surgery capabilities even further?

Northwell strives to make sure that patients can get the best care within their community. Because the Hospital is part of Northwell Health, our program has the latest and best technologies for diagnosis through treatment. In addition, we collaborate on cases with specialists throughout the Northwell system, ensuring top-notch care for Westchester patients.