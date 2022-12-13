Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Maine 12U hockey players honor Gold Star soldiers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local youth hockey team is taking Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” to heart this season. Each player on the Maine Jr. Black Bears 12U team has been assigned a Gold Star soldier, whose name they proudly display on their jerseys.
wabi.tv
Caroline Bornemann, Jaycie Christopher stepping up for Black Bears
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball bounced back with an 88-60 win over Army on Sunday that saw Caroline Bornemman score 29 points and Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher notch 26. Christopher went 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc in the victory. That’s good for the most since Kelly...
wabi.tv
Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The Central boys basketball team is being led by a new, yet familiar, face to local hoops. Quinson Lancaster graduated from Lawrence High School and Husson, capping off his Eagles career in 2003. “It’s a perfect fit because it’s a small school. I’m able to communicate...
wabi.tv
Maine hires Jude Killy as next athletic director
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has a new athletic director, and it’s Jude Killy. Killy comes from Miami (OH), where he’s most recently been the Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief of Staff. He’s been with the Redhawks’ department since 2008. Killy is set to take...
wabi.tv
5 Main Street in Blue Hill hoping to make shopping local fun
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Shopping local for the holidays often means you might find something you didn’t even know you were looking for. If you’re gift hunting at 5 Main Street in Blue Hill, you might not realize you’re shopping at three stores in one. “It’s...
wabi.tv
Got “Pilk”? WABI morning show tries viral trend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Joy, Angela, and Todd tried the viral “Pilk” or, Pepsi and milk, on the morning show Friday.
wabi.tv
Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor opened Wednesday for its winter session
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks took in the scenery Wednesday from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor. The standpipe opened Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for the winter session. The standpipe is 125 years old and still active. It’s also on the...
wabi.tv
President of Maine Maritime Academy thanks the community for their support
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - As authorities continue to investigate the horrific crash that killed four Maine maritime academy students last weekend, the president of MMA released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for all of the support through this challenging week. Jerry Paul said: “Thank you for the outpouring of...
wabi.tv
Dexter is back for another state championship game run
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Will Kusnierz and the rest of the senior Tigers have been to two state championship games, but they’re still looking for that elusive Gold Ball trophy. The Tigers feel their big-game experience can serve them well as they try to climb to the...
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
wabi.tv
Allen sisters joining forces for Central basketball
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Izzy and Mary Allen are back playing together on the same basketball team. The Central Red Devils’ program hasn’t had the two sisters together since Izzy’s 8th grade season. The girls are looking forward to bringing their talent from a competitive Allen household...
New Balance Plans Massive Expansion To Central Maine Factory
A few weeks ago, we got some great news about the Skowhegan-area Sappi mill. It was announced that the mill would be getting over $400 million in upgrades. In theory, those upgrades would allow the mill to remain viable for decades to come. Now, we are hearing more good news...
wabi.tv
Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - After a few inspections Desiree Lilly and her two boys will finally have a home of their own. “The opportunity to have a place to call their home in a beautiful neighborhood here in Hampden is truly just a very special gift,” said Executive Director Melissa Houston.
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
wabi.tv
Old Town woman needs help saving up for the trip of a lifetime
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - “What the heck am I waiting for now?”. That’s the question that Sue Curran is asking, as she plans her journey to visit all of the national parks in the United States, with an end goal. “The National Park that I want to...
wabi.tv
Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What would make somebody run across the street, without a coat, in near-freezing temperatures?. For a few years now, Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding towns for their Facebook followers to find. It’s a little game they call Finders Keepers.
wabi.tv
Stillwater Bridge closure Thursday night in Old Town
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town Thursday night. The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Friday. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Comments / 0