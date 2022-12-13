ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Maine 12U hockey players honor Gold Star soldiers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local youth hockey team is taking Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” to heart this season. Each player on the Maine Jr. Black Bears 12U team has been assigned a Gold Star soldier, whose name they proudly display on their jerseys.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Caroline Bornemann, Jaycie Christopher stepping up for Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball bounced back with an 88-60 win over Army on Sunday that saw Caroline Bornemman score 29 points and Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher notch 26. Christopher went 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc in the victory. That’s good for the most since Kelly...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The Central boys basketball team is being led by a new, yet familiar, face to local hoops. Quinson Lancaster graduated from Lawrence High School and Husson, capping off his Eagles career in 2003. “It’s a perfect fit because it’s a small school. I’m able to communicate...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine hires Jude Killy as next athletic director

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has a new athletic director, and it’s Jude Killy. Killy comes from Miami (OH), where he’s most recently been the Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief of Staff. He’s been with the Redhawks’ department since 2008. Killy is set to take...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

5 Main Street in Blue Hill hoping to make shopping local fun

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Shopping local for the holidays often means you might find something you didn’t even know you were looking for. If you’re gift hunting at 5 Main Street in Blue Hill, you might not realize you’re shopping at three stores in one. “It’s...
BLUE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

President of Maine Maritime Academy thanks the community for their support

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - As authorities continue to investigate the horrific crash that killed four Maine maritime academy students last weekend, the president of MMA released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for all of the support through this challenging week. Jerry Paul said: “Thank you for the outpouring of...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Dexter is back for another state championship game run

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Will Kusnierz and the rest of the senior Tigers have been to two state championship games, but they’re still looking for that elusive Gold Ball trophy. The Tigers feel their big-game experience can serve them well as they try to climb to the...
DEXTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities

ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Allen sisters joining forces for Central basketball

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Izzy and Mary Allen are back playing together on the same basketball team. The Central Red Devils’ program hasn’t had the two sisters together since Izzy’s 8th grade season. The girls are looking forward to bringing their talent from a competitive Allen household...
CORINTH, ME
Doug Stewart

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
wabi.tv

Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What would make somebody run across the street, without a coat, in near-freezing temperatures?. For a few years now, Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding towns for their Facebook followers to find. It’s a little game they call Finders Keepers.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Stillwater Bridge closure Thursday night in Old Town

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town Thursday night. The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Friday. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.
OLD TOWN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy