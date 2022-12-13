ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwYNM_0jhFP4bo00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — In a law that’s the first of its kind in the world, New Zealand is beginning to implement a near-total ban on cigarettes and tobacco.

New Zealand’s Parliament passed legislation Tuesday that bans anyone born after 2008 from ever being able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products, BBC reported.

Under the law, the minimum age to buy cigarettes will continue to rise, with fewer and fewer people eligible to purchase them, The Associated Press reported. New Zealand health officials said their goal is to make the country smoke-free by 2025.

New Zealand’s health minister, Dr. Ayesha Verrall, who introduced the bill, said, “We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offense to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth. People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco,” The Guardian reported.

The legislation also reduces the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products and cuts the number of retailers legally allowed to sell tobacco by 90%, according to Reuters.

“New Zealand’s package in the endgame is an extraordinary and far-reaching set of measures that have always been talked about but never implemented,” Geoffrey Fong, a researcher on tobacco policy and leader of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, told NPR. “That’s very exciting and potentially very powerful for the world.”

The fine for selling tobacco to anyone underage is equivalent to $95,910, according to Reuters.

Members of New Zealand’s libertarian ACT party opposed the bill, which they said would force small corner stores to go out of business, the AP reported.

“We stand opposed to this bill because it’s a bad bill and it’s bad policy, it’s that straightforward and simple,” Brooke van Velden, ACT’s deputy leader, told the AP. “There won’t be better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Verrall said the bill is a step towards the country’s “smoke-free future” and said, “communities will be free from the proliferation and clustering of retailers who target and sell tobacco products in certain areas,” BBC reported.

“Whenever you’re the first country, you don’t truly know what’s going to happen,” Fong told NPR. But if there is strong evaluation … then that’s going to open the doors for a lot of other countries to consider some or all of those policies here.”

The new legislation does not ban vaping products, BBC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

China orders rural hospitals to prepare for migrants' return

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s Cabinet ordered rural areas Friday to prepare for the return of migrant workers this holiday season in hopes of preventing a major surge in COVID-19 cases in communities with limited medical resources. Returnees must wear masks and avoid contact with elderly people...
WSOC Charlotte

South Africa's ANC party opens key conference amid scandal

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa's ruling African National Congress party has started its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. South Africa’s crippling power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and corruption will be key issues debated, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on opening the conference Friday evening.
WSOC Charlotte

Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades

Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks' life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch

More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
WSOC Charlotte

Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

TOKYO — (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With...
WSOC Charlotte

Germany: Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish

BERLIN — (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate...
WSOC Charlotte

US, world markets rattled by plans for more rate hikes

Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its...
WSOC Charlotte

UK royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s royal family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry’s brother, Prince William. While the first half of the six-part Netflix series...
WSOC Charlotte

Home prices, rents skyrocket in Turkey amid economic turmoil

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down. The cleaner and her husband both earn minimum wage, and even with their combined salaries, they cannot find anything within their budget in Istanbul’s exorbitant housing market.
WSOC Charlotte

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist

BANGKOK — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday will visit a 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance mental health...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy