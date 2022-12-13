Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Is Clearfield (CLFD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Is it Wise to Retain UDR Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?
UDR, Inc. UDR has properties located throughout the United States, which includes a mix of A/B quality properties in urban and suburban communities in both coastal and Sunbelt locations. The company’s efforts to diversify its portfolio with respect to geographies and price points limit its exposure to volatility and concentration risks alongside assuring stable cash flows.
NASDAQ
Digging Deep to Find Value: Stocks to Consider for 2023
We are at that time when looking back at the year that was will become a very popular thing to do for fund managers and the like who will measure their performance against stock indices and averages. The problem this year is that averages are misleading. As the year has gone on, the spread of performance between sectors and styles of stocks has grown to the point where the average of them tells us just about nothing.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Salesforce.com (CRM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this customer-management software developer have returned -12.9%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Is DHT (DHT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DHT Holdings (DHT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. DHT Holdings is a...
NASDAQ
Nutanix (NTNX) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Interesting PCAR Put And Call Options For August 2023
Investors in PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) saw new options become available today, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PCAR options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Here is What You Need to Know
SQM (SQM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chemicals company have returned -6.4%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.86, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Here is What You Need to Know
Alphabet (GOOGL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this internet search leader have returned -7.6%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $25.50, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.60, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
tipranks.com
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
