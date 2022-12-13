Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
NBC New York
MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Subway Elevators
This article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2022 at 3pm EDT by THE CITY. The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council...
NYC’s Subways & Buses Could See Fare Increase: Over $3
For most of us, life in the world since the Covid pandemic has returned to normal or nearly normal. However, there are a few pretty major changes still going on. A few people, of course, still die of the virus every day. There are still shortages of certain items. And, of course, some people now work remotely, or in a hybrid situation.
Guerilla activists fight NYC drivers who hide license plates to evade tolls and tickets
Brooklyn attorney Adam White was arrested in November for allegedly removing a piece of tape used to cover part of a car's license plate. Mayor Eric Adams vowed to crack down on the “ghost cars,” but street safety proponents are still finding them. [ more › ]
MTA Hero assists 3 separate passengers in need before her train departs
Mariel Lora was truly essential in making it happen for all three passengers in the nick of time.
Riding NYC buses and subway may cost over $3 as MTA considers a fare hike
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, the agency that runs the New York City bus and subway system, is considering a fare hike that would start in the middle of 2023 and push fares to $2.90 per ride and to $3.02 per ride by 2025 in order to close an ever-increasing budget gap.
J & M Subway Lines Will Experience Two Years Of Disruptions Due To Williamsburg Bridge Repair
Unfortunately it looks like the subway is going to be causing us more headaches than usual in the near future as structural fixes to the Williamsburg Bridge will negatively impact the J and M lines causing disruptions. Skanska USA, a leading global construction and development firm, announced last month that the NYC DOT had awarded it a contract to get started on the $167 million rehabilitation of the Williamsburg Bridge. The project will improve and replace aging components across the structure, eventually improving transportation flow. However, preliminary schedules published in contract documents show the J and M services will be negatively impacted by this. The two lines will be forced to close for 25 weekends between 2023 and 2024, closing two weekends per month from May through October 2023, and from April through September 2024.
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Port Authority approves toll increases on Staten Island bridges in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders will soon be paying more than ever to drive to and from New Jersey. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans
The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
constructiondive.com
Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall
A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
20 churches across NYC offering free health services and testing
NEW YORK (PIX11) — United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. With the high cost of health care, they hope to help save lives. The program is called the Choose Healthy Life Blueprint for Wellness initiative. The Rev. Brian Scott said his church is usually a […]
Washington Square News
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
boropark24.com
Adams Asks Progressives to Stop Saying, “Tax the Rich,” as Hochul Continues to Refuse to Raise Taxes for All
As business owners face a looming recession, they can breathe easier knowing that Governor Kathy Hochul continues to refuse to raise taxes on New Yorkers. "I don't believe that raising taxes in a time in which we just cut taxes makes sense," said Governor Hochul, who, along with the State legislature is currently preparing next year’s State budget.
