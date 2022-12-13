ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of punching victims randomly

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iuoe_0jhFO25x00

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man is facing a list of charges after deputies said he attacked several people, punching them at random.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union in Spring Hill just before noon on Monday. When deputies arrived, they met with a female victim, who said that as she left the credit union and was walking to her car, a man walked by and punched her in the forehead. The victim said she had never seen her attacker, who did not speak to her before hitting her and continued walking out of the parking lot after the attack. Deputies described the victim as having a “swollen contusion” on her forehead.

Deputies identified the suspect as Devin Wilbanks, and said that after he left the credit union’s parking lot, he went to a nearby Circle K. An employee at the Circle K called 911 and said that a man was inside the store “hitting people,” deputies said in the news release.

An employee of the store, who was bleeding from his forehead, face and mouth, told deputies that Wilbanks came into the store and was “swinging his fists” at a female employee and tried to hit several customers. The employee said that Wilbanks then went behind the counter and “cornered” two employees.

When the injured employee tried to intervene and restrain Wilbanks, the suspect broke free and began punching displays in the store. Deputies said Wilbanks then punched a female customer in the face and put her in a chokehold. The male employee again intervened and was hit in the face, deputies said.

Deputies said that after leaving the Circle K, Wilbanks walked up to a man who was sitting in the driveway of his home and punched him in the face. The victim told officers that he did not know Wilbanks and had assumed the man was approaching him to ask for directions.

Deputies said they found Wilbanks at a bus stop near the library and arrested him. Detectives said Wilbanks was not cooperative and refused to offer a statement or motive for the attacks.

Wilbanks is facing additional charges after deputies said that video surveillance from the area where the attacks took place showed him stealing from a car.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Car burglary spree reported in Belleair Beach-Belleair Bluffs area

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that 29 vehicles were burglarized between midnight and 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 in the Belleair Beach-Belleair Bluffs area. Only two of the vehicles were locked. “Always remember, keep your valuables out of your vehicle,” said Sgt. Amanda Sinni of PCSO’s public information...
fox13news.com

Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Suspect arrested in shooting of a man in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 49-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he shot another man during a party in Hudson Friday night. According to detectives, Kelly Boyce and the victim were hanging out a friend's house on Flounder Drive in Hudson, drinking Whiskey and was upset and intoxicated because he lost his job. Boyce reportedly started yelling at the victim and calling him names. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy