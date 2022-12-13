ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lisa Kudrow Says Working With Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox on ‘Friends’ Triggered Weight Insecurities: It Was ‘So Jarring’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnFqN_0jhFNDgU00
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Feeling the pressure. Lisa Kudrow revealed how acting alongside Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on Friends led to her own body insecurities.

Celebrities That Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement

Read article

"I thought I was just really skinny,” Kudrow, 59, said of her body perception as a young woman during an August appearance on the “ Popcrushed ” podcast, which recently resurfaced. “I can do whatever. [But] no, especially in high school [I thought I was skinny]. And I looked at pictures [at that time] and [would] say, 'Wow, pictures really distort reality.’”

The California native explained that it “wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'Oh, I don't look like I thought I looked.'”

‘Friends’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos

Read article

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom , added: “And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, 'Oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot.’”

The Emmy winner pointed to her costars — whom she worked with from 1994 to 2004 — as the source of her insecurities.

"It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes,” she recalled. "And at first I thought, 'Oh, because they know, like, tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take something in.'"

Kudrow remembered asking one of them to come to her fitting because they were like her “sisters” and she trusted their opinions.

“That's when I would see, 'Oh, OK, it's not just about tailoring.' And I'm not trying to say I was overweight, either. I was not,” the Comeback alum explained. “I just had no idea the shape of my actual body."

The P.S. I Love You actress revealed that her body image shifted as she grew up .

All 6 'Friends' Cast Members Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

Read article

"Maybe not till, like, my late 30s or 40s … I just realized, 'Oh no — it's OK. This is just what I look like. That's OK,'" Kudrow concluded. “Do what you need to do to be healthy, but this is your body [and] it's OK.”

The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star previously opened up about how she struggled with body positivity when being compared to her Friends castmates, noting that even though she was thin she didn’t feel skinny.

“You see yourself on TV and it’s that, ‘Oh, my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,’” Kudrow said during a May 2019 appearance on the “ WTF With Marc Maron ” podcast. “I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer — bigger, my bones feel bigger.”

The actress — who is three inches taller than both Aniston, 53, and Cox, 58 — added: “I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

Comments / 88

Taylor Renee
3d ago

and I loved phoebe more than Rachel and Monica! well I like all of them but I really like phoebe. I still watch to this day everyday .

Reply(3)
24
Yo!
3d ago

Whenever I watch, it takes me back to life prior to 9-11. I know young people won’t understand.. That’s unfortunate.

Reply(2)
21
Kathleen Grosso
1d ago

Everything about Lisa & her character Phoebe is pure perfection! Always loved Phoebe's outfits & her hairstyles with all the pretty clips, jewels or flowers tucked in. Both the actress & character so beautiful in every way ❤️❤️❤️

Reply
5
Related
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office

For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

264K+
Followers
25K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy