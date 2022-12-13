ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Texarkana were busy Thursday, Dec. 15 bringing cheer to the young and old during an Angel Tree distribution. The former Pleasant Grove Elementary School cafeteria was filled with bags of toys and other items for families who signed up for assistance this holiday season.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”

The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana

There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now

If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana

If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Keithville woman, daughter survive tornado in closet

KEITHVILLE, La. -- There's only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young daughter were fortunate;...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Majic 93.3

Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday

Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
ATLANTA, TX
Majic 93.3

CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Woman arrested in East Texas after 4-year-old daughter found wandering road barefoot in pajamas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday after officials said her daughter was found walking down College Drive barefoot in her pajamas. Officials said a Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. The 4-year-old told the officer she couldn’t find her mother when she woke […]
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August

Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27. A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
SPRINGHILL, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Man Accused Of Head Butting, Punching, Elderly Hospice Patient

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his 79-year-old father in a local nursing facility where he was receiving hospice care. Jeffery Scott Huggins, 49, who has a history of alcohol-related arrests, reportedly smelled of alcohol when confronted the night of Dec. 8...
TEXARKANA, TX
bossierpress.com

Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing

According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
