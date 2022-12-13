Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y cars for US customers who take delivery in December
Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit on certain cars until the end of the year, despite Elon Musk often saying that Tesla doesn't offer discounts.
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
insideevs.com
Where Can You Buy The Cheapest Tesla Model Y?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
torquenews.com
Tesla Slides, But Tesla's Success Was Never About Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his confidence in the electric automaker by stating it will be great long-term, despite the stock slide that continues to affect shares. But is Tesla's success abut Elon Musk alone?. I am not a Tesla investor, nor am I in the stock market, but as...
torquenews.com
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles
Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Giga Mexico Announced - What Vehicle Will It Build?
There are reports that Tesla is going to build a giga factory in Mexico, about 360 miles south of Giga Texas. The big question that I think people should be asking is: What vehicle will Tesla build here?. Tesla's Giga Mexico Announced - What Vehicle Will It Build?. There are...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Tesla Semi Efficiency Is 1.7 kWh/mile
The Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric semi truck, in its top configuration, has a range of 500 miles (805 km) and energy consumption of less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km). Those are the official numbers from the manufacturer, who is reluctant to reveal the battery pack capacity. Combining the two...
torquenews.com
Tesla FSD -VS- Everyday Roads
We have a video of a Tesla vehicle using FSD and driving around. Will it be able to do this without intervention?. There is a video of Tesla FSD driving around, from Marques Brownlee, going to a studio of his in New Jersey, United States. This uses FSD version 10.69.3.1. Many think that Tesla FSD is many years away from being able to be used widely and without human intervention. There's things it does well and things it does not do well.
torquenews.com
Tesla Stock Sees 2nd Highest Trading Volume Fueling Speculation Elon Musk Is Once Again Selling Shares
Today was the second-highest trading volume for Tesla shares. However, despite the unusual interest in Tesla, the stock still finished down 4% for the day. This has fueled speculation that Musk is once again selling Tesla shares. Since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14 for $43...
Digital Trends
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reveals Giga Texas Has Already Reached An Annualized Production Rate Of 150,000 Model Ys
Tesla officially inaugurated Giga Texas only 8 months ago. However, today, the EV maker has announced that the plant has reached a Model Y production rate of 3000 vehicles a week for the first time. This gives Giga Texas an annualized production rate of 150,000 vehicles per year. Tesla officially...
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
Comments / 2