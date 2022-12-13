Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
The billionaire released what he called "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden's laptop story and some have voiced their concerns for his safety.
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Hate Elon Musk all you want, but he's got one management trick that every boss should emulate
Musk is right: Managers have become alarmingly distanced from average workers. They should be able to do the same work as the employees they manage.
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Twitter says it's reinstated an exec who says she was effectively dismissed after she didn't respond to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
Twitter told an Irish High Court it has reinstated Sinéad McSweeney as its global VP for public policy.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
New Disney CEO reportedly joked to employees that his wife wanted him to return to keep him from running for US president
Returning CEO Bob Iger reportedly kicked off his first town hall with Disney staff on Monday with a quote from the Broadway show "Hamilton."
Comments / 0