Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Sam Bankman-Fried called his Stanford Law professor parents when FTX was collapsing: 'Hey guys, there might be a problem'
The FTX founder told his parents that the position of Alameda Research, a hedge fund also founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, "might be imploding here."
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Michael Avenatti given 14 year prison sentence for defrauding clients
Avenatti was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his clients and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service from collecting taxes.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
Cryptocrash gives weight to old rules (Editorial)
What’s the difference between a high-tech Ponzi scheme created by a guy who repeatedly asserted that he wanted to make scads of money only so he could give it away, and an old-fashioned Ponzi scheme established toward no purpose besides bilking great swaths of the unsuspecting public?. Nothing of...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is 'one of the greatest fraudsters in history' and a 'master manipulator,' Binance CEO says
"FTX killed themselves (and their users) because they stole billions of dollars of user funds. Period," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.
gcaptain.com
Former Military Sealift Command Director Sentenced to Prison for Bribery and Lying to Investigators
The former Director of Operations of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) office in Busan, South Korea, was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in a bribery conspiracy and lying to federal investigators. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Xavier...
