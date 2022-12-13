ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
CNBC

Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk

Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
MassLive.com

Cryptocrash gives weight to old rules (Editorial)

What’s the difference between a high-tech Ponzi scheme created by a guy who repeatedly asserted that he wanted to make scads of money only so he could give it away, and an old-fashioned Ponzi scheme established toward no purpose besides bilking great swaths of the unsuspecting public?. Nothing of...
NJ.com

N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say

Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
