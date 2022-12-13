Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y, Track Mode, To Leave ICE Cars In the Dust
There is a new feature of the Tesla Model Y that will further separate it from its ICE car equivalents. This is one of the coolest features to be added to the Tesla Model Y in over a year. This feature is going to leave ICE cars in the dust. You can actually recycle your battery pack even if it has no charge or has died. Don't throw your battery out - someone will pay you money for it.
torquenews.com
How Much Range Will the Model 3 Standard Range Have in 5 Years?
The Model 3 standard range is Tesla's cheapest vehicle. In 5 years, how much range will this vehicle have?. To understand the Tesla Model 3 range, you must look at its history and growth over time. This can be used to predict the future pretty accurately. Tesla is a company that makes continuous improvements with its products and increasing range is one of those improvements. Let's use caranddriver.com as a source to look at ranges over time.
torquenews.com
The Step Closer To Making Electric Vehicles Unavoidable: Nuclear Fusion
Great news after 60 years of research: a scientific advance that brings the possibility of having clean, inexhaustible and cheap energy is one step closer, opening the door to a new technological era; nuclear fusion arrives. Although it is still only a small step, it is a fundamental milestone that...
torquenews.com
Tesla Reveals Giga Texas Has Already Reached An Annualized Production Rate Of 150,000 Model Ys
Tesla officially inaugurated Giga Texas only 8 months ago. However, today, the EV maker has announced that the plant has reached a Model Y production rate of 3000 vehicles a week for the first time. This gives Giga Texas an annualized production rate of 150,000 vehicles per year. Tesla officially...
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World
Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Just Pointed To "Potentially, The Biggest Financial Crisis Ever"
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, just about an hour ago pointed to what he called the "potentially, the biggest financial crisis ever." Apparently there is a big problem looming in the automotive industry. This morning, a Twitter user, named CarDealershipGuy, tweeted something alarming that was retweeted with a quote by Ark...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Giga Mexico Announced - What Vehicle Will It Build?
There are reports that Tesla is going to build a giga factory in Mexico, about 360 miles south of Giga Texas. The big question that I think people should be asking is: What vehicle will Tesla build here?. Tesla's Giga Mexico Announced - What Vehicle Will It Build?. There are...
torquenews.com
Subaru Can’t Build The New Outback Fast Enough - What They Are Doing To Fix It
Subaru of America has a problem and needs help getting enough 2023 Subaru Outback models built for customers. See what they are doing to fix the problem. Sales of the 2023 Subaru Outback are down, but it's not because the midsize SUV is losing its appeal. Subaru of America can't build the newly-remodeled Outback fast enough to fill the backorders of the new model.
torquenews.com
PepsiCo Plans to Launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023
There is news out that PepsiCo is going to launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023 for delivers to customers like Walmart. What does this mean for Tesla?. PepsiCo is going to launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, according to Reuters and these semis will make deliveries to PepsiCo customers like Walmart. This is according to PepsiCo and its supply chain revealing this information.
torquenews.com
CR's 5 Best Used Sedans Under $20K And Why Subaru Legacy Is A Top Pick Now
What are the five best used sedans priced under $20,000? Check out the list and why the Subaru Legacy is a top pick by Consumer Reports. What are the best Subaru Legacy years to buy for used car shoppers? An updated ranking from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2016 and 2017 Subaru Legacy is your best choice for a midsize sedan. They also rank the 2015-2017 Honda Accord, 2017-2018 Mazda 6, 2014-2016 Toyota Avalon, and 2015-2017 Toyota Camry among the best options for midsize and large sedan shoppers.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sweetens the Deal for Discounts on Its Vehicles
Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles bought in December of 2022. Now, there is another big discount they are adding. Tesla has sweetened the offers for its vehicles in December of 2022. However, this deal is time sensitive. Tesla is offering 10,000 super charger miles for Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y vehicles until December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the $3,750 credit Tesla is offering.
torquenews.com
Will Subaru WRX Lose The Manual And Be CVT Only? A New Report Says No
Subaru is dropping the manual gearbox in the new 2024 Impreza hatch. Will the WRX lose the manual too? A new report says no. Check out what Subaru Corporation is doing to keep it alive. The manual transmission is going away in the next-generation 2024 Impreza hatchback. Will the sport-tuned...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
torquenews.com
Miracle of Recycling: Two Companies Achieve Breakthrough in Plastic Waste Management
Two companies, Plastonix (Canada) and Elemental Recycling (Texas, USA), have done what others could not in the last half a century: they have just found technologies that recycle all kinds of plastics, an amazing achievement that benefits the environment and the whole world. This is a true innovation, because up...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Dismisses Growing Calls By Tesla Investors’ To Take Measures Against Him For Twitter Shenanigans
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by more than 50% or by around $500 billion. This has undoubtedly angered Tesla investors who today have officially begun a campaign to upend Tesla's Board of Directors for failing to reign in Elon Musk's Twitter shenanigans. Musk in response has dismissed the concerns.
torquenews.com
Why The Next-Gen Subaru Impreza Has Less Cargo Space Than Outgoing Model
Cargo space drops slightly in the next-generation 2024 Subaru Impreza. See why Subaru had to sacrifice cargo room in the all-new Impreza. Subaru of America didn’t officially announce the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza has less cargo space than the outgoing 2023 model, but it does. Subaru of America recently showed the next-generation 2024 Impreza at a press event in Los Angeles. It revealed that the new hatchback’s cargo space is “slightly reduced” compared with the 2023 model.
torquenews.com
The Most And Least Fuel-Efficient Cars - New EPA Report Says Subaru Is Now The Best
How fuel-efficient are Subaru vehicles? See how the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other all-wheel-drive vehicles compare with all manufacturers. The EPA released its new 2022 Automotive Trends Data report that details fuel-mileage results and finds Subaru's lineup of the 2023 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other all-wheel-drive models ranks the best in U.S. automaker's fleets. Subaru improved from the 2021 EPA report last year and ranked the Japanese automaker number two.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
torquenews.com
Ram Teases 2024 Ram Revolution EV Weeks Ahead of CES Debut
We are now just three weeks away from seeing Ram's highly-anticipated 2024 Ram Revolution EV. Ram and Stellantis are previewing what we can expect to see at CES 2023. We will see what is under the red drape on the Ram stage three weeks from today, on January 5, 2023, when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unveils the 2024 Ram Revolution EV during the keynote at the CES Show in Las Vegas.
torquenews.com
Ford Escape Among Only Two Small SUVs To Get IIHS Good Rating
Ford's Escape has received a Good Rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Escape is only one of two small SUVs to win this award. The new Ford Escapeis the perfect getaway vehicle to conquer daily adventures, has earned an overall Good rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after successfully completing updated front overlap crash testing.
Comments / 0