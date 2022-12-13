ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by heartbroken friends who she was celebrating a hen do with

By Katherine Lawton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by devastated friends who she was celebrating a hen do with.

Kay Reed travelled from Redcar, North Yorkshire, to Liverpool via minibus on April 29 with a group of women who were all celebrating an upcoming wedding.

The group spent the following day playing crazy golf before going back to their apartments on Dale Street, where Ms Reed began to complain about feeling unwell and went to bed.

She was found on the floor of her apartment's bathroom at around 1:30am on May 1 by her close friend Louise Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn6IZ_0jhFHdMq00
Kay Reed, 29, of Redcar, North Yorkshire, was found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by heartbroken friends who she was celebrating a hen do with

Friends called paramedics but Ms Reed could not be revived, her inquest in Liverpool was told yesterday.

Her heartbroken friends set up a webpage in her memory, sharing messages of love and grief.

Ms Johnson said: 'Enjoy the heavens my perfect Kay. I wish you could be here to see just how loved you are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThylF_0jhFHdMq00
The apartments which the group of women were staying in while visiting Liverpool for a hen do were located on Dale Street, pictured, in the city centre 

'Make sure you have a pint waiting for me beautiful. I love you more than words could ever say, and actions could ever show. You are the light in my world and I will keep you with me for ever.'

Meanwhile, the court was told that Ms Reed, a call centre operative from Redcar, had been out drinking with her friends in Liverpool on April 29.

The group visited a Wetherspoons at 10:30am, played crazy golf at Junkyard Golf Club and ate at Five Guys before returning to Dale Street to prepare for their night out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmF3N_0jhFHdMq00
Ms Reed's friends set up a webpage in her memory where they shared messages of love and grief after her passing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIpJ9_0jhFHdMq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA382_0jhFHdMq00

The women spent the evening at the Alma De Cuba bar on Seel Street before returning to their apartments at 12:30am.

One hour later, Ms Reed was found dead.

Paying tribute to her friend, the bride of the hen do Lauren Kenny said: 'Keep smiling and singing gorgeous girl! Until we meet again you will always hold a special place in my heart.

'I'm grateful to have met you six-and-a-half years ago! You joined my team and the rest is history!

'I will cherish the memories we made especially on the hen weekend! But also the memories in between!'

Ms Reed's friend Gemma said: 'Kay, you had the ability to instantly put people at ease. From the moment we met, your positive bubbly personality just radiated and it was an absolute pleasure being around you.

'I cannot believe how our weekend with so many amazing memories ended the way it did and I'm just so sorry. I am struggling to process what happened and life just seems so unfair but I know you will be reunited with your family in heaven.'

According to the Liverpool Echo, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said: 'It's more likely than not the alcohol consumed has rendered Kay unconcious. Kay has vomited and inhaled gastric acid into her upper airway, resulting in her death.

'It's something that a lot of people do, going out drinking. It's not something that is unusual and she was clearly very unfortunate as to the results of what happened. I think this just demonstrates how dangerous alcohol can be.'

Comments / 75

HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

I had a friend who aspirated like this after a night of drinking. I still miss that guy. He was like a brother. So sorry for her family..

Reply
12
Matt & Allison
3d ago

Very beautiful girl!! She looks just like my daughter and is the same age. So sending her family and loved ones 🙏🙏❤️❤️

Reply(1)
8
Julie Zarco
3d ago

god something is not rite ....they need see what happens where is her family sister brother....she young. ....something else happens ....

Reply(2)
6
Related
Aabha Gopan

Mom Dies of a 'Broken Heart' After Finding Her Son, 34, Dead

A mother passed away supposedly of ‘broken heart syndrome’ just three days after she found her son dead in their house. Elizabeth Ilich, a local resident of Coober Pedy, passed away tragically due to ‘broken heart syndrome’ after her 34-year-old son, Goran Ilich, died because of an unknown reason.
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Tracey Folly

'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.
justpene50

2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

706K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy