ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears RB Khalil Herbert expected to return from IR soon

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g96aM_0jhFFVc000

The Bears will be getting back a key offensive player soon as running back Khalil Herbert is expected to return from injured reserve.

Herbert, who landed on IR with a hip injury after Week 10, is eligible to return next week against the Bills just in time for Christmas.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus previously said he didn’t believe Herbert’s injury was season-ending, and it’s certainly tracked that way ahead of Week 15.

“We anticipate him being back,” Eberflus said Monday. “We’re excited about getting him back next week. He’s been working. In fact, I just talked to him in the hallway here a little bit ago, and he’s getting ready to go. He’s been hitting his max speeds and his jumps look good and his power in his legs looks great. So we’re excited for that.”

Herbert has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL this season. While he’s not among the top names in rushing yards, he has the highest yards per rush average of qualifying running backs at 6.0 yards per carry.

In 10 games, Herbert has rushed for 643 yards on 108 carries for four touchdowns. He’s added six catches for 62 yards and a score. Herbert is Chicago’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Justin Fields, who has 905 yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Tom Brady breaks tablets, NFL legend believes Mac Jones should be able to dispute play-calling

New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Ty Law loves the fire in quarterback Mac Jones, following the team’s 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was seen barking at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the course of the game. Multiple camera angles showed the quarterback shouting profanities, as he was upset with the play-calling at certain points.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy