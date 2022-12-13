ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Threat to Democracy Is Still in Congress

By David A. Graham
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mqa83_0jhFFEqt00
Paul Spella / The Atlantic; Getty

The defeat of prominent election deniers around the country in last month’s midterm elections is cause for relief and maybe even tempered celebration, but not complacency about the dangers to democracy.

Unexpectedly bad results for Republican candidates were, I have written, the result of an anti-MAGA majority that has turned out in three consecutive elections to rebuke Donald Trump and his coalition. But far too many prominent members of the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election remain in office for anyone to rest easy.

On January 6, 2021, 147 Republicans, including eight senators, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory. All eight senators remain in office. Of the 139 representatives who objected, 124 ran for reelection, and 118 of those won. Each of their votes is inexcusable, but not all objectors are equally egregious; some were more actively involved in the paperwork coup than others. A series of stories at Talking Points Memo, based on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s text messages, spotlights how many of the worst plotters are still in office. The threat to democracy is coming from inside the House—and Senate.

The text messages include exchanges with 34 members of Congress about the election. Of those, some are relatively minor (talk of raising funds for legal challenges), and some of the participants ended up voting to certify the election. Another six will not be in the next Congress, most because they tried for other offices and lost primaries, including Representatives Billy Long, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, and Jody Hice, who unsuccessfully challenged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who’d stood up to Trump’s attempts to subvert the vote count in the Peach State.

Yet that leaves a formidable dishonor roll. There’s Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who as late as January 17 wanted Trump to effect a military coup. “Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!” he wrote Meadows, demonstrating a lack of understanding of both the Constitution and proper spelling. Norman is one of the Republicans currently trying to find a way to torpedo Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid because he finds the Californian insufficiently conservative.

Another member of the anti-McCarthy faction who shows up in the texts is Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona. The messages record how Biggs sought ways to get the state legislature to refuse to certify Biden’s election in Arizona.

Elsewhere, there’s Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was a ringleader of the attempt to steal the election in Congress, remains unapologetic, and is set to take on still more power and prominence when Republicans take over the House in January.

There’s Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who wrote to Meadows frequently and pursued bizarre schemes to obtain election-machine data. In August, the Justice Department seized his cellphone as part of an investigation into DOJ officials’ involvement in the election-subversion effort.

There’s Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who won his reelection bid last month and who has been a prime source and conduit for conspiracy theories about the election as well as public health. And there’s Ted Budd of North Carolina, who was and is a representative but will join Johnson in the Senate next month.

Read: Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene like this?

There’s Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, a repeat bad actor who recently tweeted (and then deleted) his support for Trump’s call to “terminate” elements of the U.S. Constitution over his bogus election-fraud claims.

And of course there’s Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whom my colleague Elaina Plott Calabro recently profiled. Greene has gone from the black sheep of her caucus to a crucial ally to McCarthy, likely to wield lots of power in the new GOP majority, thanks in part to her close connection to Trump, who reportedly sees her as a potential 2024 running mate.

All in all, the text messages do more to add texture to the picture of Trump’s election subversion than add major new revelations. But they helpfully demonstrate the long duration of the paperwork coup. The crisis of winter 2020–21 was not simply the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that was not an isolated event but rather the culmination of a continuous process involving the White House, members of Congress, rogue officials at DOJ, outside lawyers, and activists.

And it’s arguably not finished. I argued in October that an attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, showed how January 6 had never really ended. New evidence for that keeps surfacing. At a speech in New York this week, Greene said of January 6, “I want to tell you something. If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

When the comments touched off an uproar, as she surely knew they would, she claimed she was just being sarcastic. This is a flimsy excuse, and besides, sarcasm is a powerful rhetorical tool for conveying reality under cover of humor. Her words are no mere throwaway comment but a sign of what she will try—if she’s given the opportunity.

Comments / 105

.....??
2d ago

I don't know about the whole democracy thing, but the threat to our republic is not only in the congress, but tje media and the "education" system as well!!!

Reply(19)
55
ryry
1d ago

Let me see. Democrats attack the 1st amendment (twitter files), 2nd amendment ( gun control) 4th amendment ( illegally searching the the former president ), disregarding immigration laws. Who is really attacking our democracy right NOW????

Reply(5)
24
AugustusAD
2d ago

Are we really still talking about January 6? It’s not like the White House burned down again, another 9/11, or a presidential assassination since JFK

Reply(2)
17
Related
The Atlantic

Donald Trump Is No Lover of the Constitution

Donald Trump’s call over the weekend for terminating the Constitution was, though appalling, also a long time coming. Trump, the once and aspirationally future Republican president, has long praised the Constitution and touted his own defense of it in heroic terms. But for just as long, he has shown a shallow understanding of the document—seldom extending much beyond a maximalist reading of the Second Amendment and a disjointed view of the First—and especially espoused a view of the Constitution as more of a source of advice than the ultimate authority in American government.
The Atlantic

Little House on the Prairie—With Meth

In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
COLORADO STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

116K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy