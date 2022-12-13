ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Southwestern Academy’s Commitment to the Disadvantaged

Southwestern Academy’s Mr. Pulgencio’s classes raised money to provide dinner to the less fortunate. Imagine that the holidays are approaching and your family is stuggling to make ends meet. You don’t know how you are going to pay the rent, much less manage to make a Christmas dinner or afford gifts for your children during the holidays. Gifts from kindred souls like Mr. Pulgencio does make a difference… it fills up the sould and fills up the holiday spirit. Christmas is the spirit of giving, and a time to show love and appreciation to those who need it the most.
SAN MARINO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board

PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Newly Elected PUSD Board of Education Members’ Swearing in Ceremony

Celebrating the newly elected Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education members. From left to right Dr. Yarma Velasquez (District 7), Kimberly Kenne (District 1) reelected and Board of Education Vice President, Michelle Richardson Bailey (District 3) reelected and new Board of Education Presdent, and Patrice Marshall McKenzie (District 5). In center the Honorable Judge Tara Newman, who conducted the Swearing In Ceremony. Congratulations to all! PUSD thanks everyone for their service.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental Asian Clubs Hosts Asian Cultural Event

The Marshall Fundamental Asian Clubs recently hosted their Asian Cultural Event. The outdoor fair was reflective of the many countries and cultures represented by the Marshall Fundamental Asian Community. The exhibition was a chance to give students hands-on learning opportunities and expand their knowledge of the many Asian Cultures represented on the Marshall Fundamental campus. This is one of four cultural events hosted each year by Marshall Fundamental Cultural Club Members: 1) Latin Heritage, 2) Asian Heritage, 3) African Diaspora Heritage, 4) Armenian Heritage representing the Marshall Fundamental Eagle Value: “Embrace Diversity”.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Graduates Fall Class, Hosts Numerous Related Events

At a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, ArtCenter College of Design will celebrate 180 graduates on the Pasadena Convention Center stage in front of a potential audience of 5,000 people, according to the design school. Fall 2022 class Valedictorian is Fine Art major Miles Washington, a multi-disciplinary artist from...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety

Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Union Station Homeless Services: Volunteers Needed Friday To Get Gifts Ready

The Union Station Homeless Services needs volunteers this Friday, Dec. 16 to help wrap the books and gifts donated by the public for its holiday drive this year. To volunteer, visit: volunteers@unionstationhs.org. The nonprofit has been collecting toys for all ages, books for all ages, gift cards (increments of $25)...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Church Thanks the President and Congressional Leaders for Supporting the Respect for Marriage Act

In response to this week’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, All Saints Church in Pasadena has issued an open letter to President Biden and congressional leaders, thanking them for their support for marriage equity and urging their continued support for the Equality Bill, which would explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Congregation members will be invited to sign letters — both in person on Sunday, December 18, and online at allsaints-pas.org — as part of All Saints’ decades long commitment to LGBTQ equality. Following is the content of the letter:
PASADENA, CA

