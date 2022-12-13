Southwestern Academy’s Mr. Pulgencio’s classes raised money to provide dinner to the less fortunate. Imagine that the holidays are approaching and your family is stuggling to make ends meet. You don’t know how you are going to pay the rent, much less manage to make a Christmas dinner or afford gifts for your children during the holidays. Gifts from kindred souls like Mr. Pulgencio does make a difference… it fills up the sould and fills up the holiday spirit. Christmas is the spirit of giving, and a time to show love and appreciation to those who need it the most.

