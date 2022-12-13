Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTLA.com
L.A. public schools set new graduation record
Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
pasadenanow.com
Nonprofit Leader Focuses on Need for More Affordable Housing Facilities in Pasadena to House Teachers, Students
During the Human Services Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Dr. Anthony Manousos Co-Founder of Making Housing and Community Happen (MHCH) zeroed in on the need for more affordable housing facilities in Pasadena that will house school teachers, staff and students. In July, 2022, the City Council approved rezoning religious...
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
2urbangirls.com
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate “Golden” Reunion in August 2023
COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day,. 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using the theme, “A Taste of Blue & White, with a Touch of...
pasadenanow.com
As Food Insecurity Grows, Pasadena Community Foundation Steps Up With Emergency Funds
The Pasadena Community Foundation announced Thursday it is helping address what is called “unprecedented local need during the holidays” with emergency grants for four nonprofits totaling $110,000. Four local nonprofit organizations will receive the funds to assist with food pantries and other social services. Friends in Deed, National...
pasadenanow.com
Lycée International de Los Angeles Pasadena Kindergartners and First Graders Visit TreePeople
Last week Lycée International de Los Angeles Pasadena kindergartners and 1st graders had a terrific time learning about the environment on their field trip with TreePeople_org! Teaching kids about trees and the environment is a step in an Earth-friendly direction. A visit to TreePeople.org is a great first step!
pasadenanow.com
Southwestern Academy’s Commitment to the Disadvantaged
Southwestern Academy’s Mr. Pulgencio’s classes raised money to provide dinner to the less fortunate. Imagine that the holidays are approaching and your family is stuggling to make ends meet. You don’t know how you are going to pay the rent, much less manage to make a Christmas dinner or afford gifts for your children during the holidays. Gifts from kindred souls like Mr. Pulgencio does make a difference… it fills up the sould and fills up the holiday spirit. Christmas is the spirit of giving, and a time to show love and appreciation to those who need it the most.
coloradoboulevard.net
Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board
PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
pasadenanow.com
Newly Elected PUSD Board of Education Members’ Swearing in Ceremony
Celebrating the newly elected Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education members. From left to right Dr. Yarma Velasquez (District 7), Kimberly Kenne (District 1) reelected and Board of Education Vice President, Michelle Richardson Bailey (District 3) reelected and new Board of Education Presdent, and Patrice Marshall McKenzie (District 5). In center the Honorable Judge Tara Newman, who conducted the Swearing In Ceremony. Congratulations to all! PUSD thanks everyone for their service.
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental Asian Clubs Hosts Asian Cultural Event
The Marshall Fundamental Asian Clubs recently hosted their Asian Cultural Event. The outdoor fair was reflective of the many countries and cultures represented by the Marshall Fundamental Asian Community. The exhibition was a chance to give students hands-on learning opportunities and expand their knowledge of the many Asian Cultures represented on the Marshall Fundamental campus. This is one of four cultural events hosted each year by Marshall Fundamental Cultural Club Members: 1) Latin Heritage, 2) Asian Heritage, 3) African Diaspora Heritage, 4) Armenian Heritage representing the Marshall Fundamental Eagle Value: “Embrace Diversity”.
pasadenanow.com
Housing Department Explains Resident Application, Selection Process for Heritage Square South Senior Housing Project
The Heritage Square South Project, which will provide affordable housing units for seniors at 710-738 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and 19-25 E. Orange Grove Blvd, is now under construction. The building will have 69 one bedroom units of permanent supportive housing plus one unit for the resident manager. It has...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Graduates Fall Class, Hosts Numerous Related Events
At a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, ArtCenter College of Design will celebrate 180 graduates on the Pasadena Convention Center stage in front of a potential audience of 5,000 people, according to the design school. Fall 2022 class Valedictorian is Fine Art major Miles Washington, a multi-disciplinary artist from...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety
Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
pasadenanow.com
Union Station Homeless Services: Volunteers Needed Friday To Get Gifts Ready
The Union Station Homeless Services needs volunteers this Friday, Dec. 16 to help wrap the books and gifts donated by the public for its holiday drive this year. To volunteer, visit: volunteers@unionstationhs.org. The nonprofit has been collecting toys for all ages, books for all ages, gift cards (increments of $25)...
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association Files Injunction Against Pasadena Rent Control Measure H
Pasadena Now has learned that the California Apartments Association has filed an injunction that could block the implementation of a local rent control measure that passed last month. Measure H would establish a rent control board and force local landlords to roll back rents to the amount tenants paid in...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Church Thanks the President and Congressional Leaders for Supporting the Respect for Marriage Act
In response to this week’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, All Saints Church in Pasadena has issued an open letter to President Biden and congressional leaders, thanking them for their support for marriage equity and urging their continued support for the Equality Bill, which would explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Congregation members will be invited to sign letters — both in person on Sunday, December 18, and online at allsaints-pas.org — as part of All Saints’ decades long commitment to LGBTQ equality. Following is the content of the letter:
